 Lenny Kravitz Pays Tribute To Earth, Wind & Fire's Fred White - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz Pays Tribute To Earth, Wind & Fire’s Fred White

by Music-News.com on January 3, 2023

in News

Lenny Kravitz has led tributes to Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White.

On Sunday, Verdine White announced that his brother had died at the age of 67. No cause of death was shared.

“Our family is saddened today. With the loss of an amazing and talented family member. Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” he wrote. “He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining (stars) and back! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time.”

In response to the sad news, Lenny posted a tribute to the late musician.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power,” he posted.

Questlove simply wrote, “Love,” while Nile Rodgers added: “Deepest condolences, love and respect.”

Fred was one of the early members of Earth, Wind & Fire and also played drums on Donny Hathaway’s Live album.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Verdine and Fred’s brother, Maurice White, who co-founded the group, died in 2016 at the age of 74.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Moby photo by Ros O'Gorman
Moby Popped Out A New Album On New Year’s Day

Moby released his new album ‘ambient23’ on New Year’s Day with little fanfare. Simply a social media post.

17 mins ago
Michael Stipe To Release First Solo Album in 2023

R.E.M. co-founder and singer Michael Stipe will release his very first solo album in 2023.

2 hours ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Continue Following Death of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will carry on as a band following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

21 hours ago
Gangsta Boo Enquiring Minds
Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43.

21 hours ago
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse from the bands Facebook page
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies Aged 45 Days After Stage 4 Cancer Announcement

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse has died at the age of 45 just days after singer Isaac Brock announced that the drummer had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

2 days ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Heads Home To Violet Town

Ella Hooper has been spending the break at home in central Victoria where she has recorded a stripped back acoustic version of ‘Love In The Time of Cowardice’.

5 days ago
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

Modest Mouse have made an official announcement to confirm drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with Stage Four cancer.

6 days ago