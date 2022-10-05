Leo Sayer Is Back In The UK Celebrating 50 Years In the Biz - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer has been making up for lost lockdown time in the UK with his 50th Anniversary tour now in full swing and dates set through to 12 November.

Leo’s very first single was released in 1972 and three singles later he had his first hit song ‘The Show Must Go On’.

Leo visited the BBC this week and told a story from his past, when he once hosted The Leo Sayer Show on the BBC “I did about three or four series and we used to do The Leo Sayer Show on BBC2. I had these wonderful shows but unfortunately they destroyed all the tapes. People can find little bits, Leo Sayer and Linda Ronstadt or Kate Bush. Every now and then something comes up but it is lost in time.”

Leo’s setlist goes way back, back to Roger Daltrey’s first album where he performed the song Roger recorded ‘It’s a Hard Life’. The rarely performed ‘Bedsetterland’ from 1975’s ‘Another Year’ album. All the hits are there right through to the most recent Leo Sayer album ‘Northern Songs’, his reimagining of The Beatles.

Leo’s setlist 1 October 2022 in Scunthorpe was:

The Show Must Go On (from Silverbird, 1973)

One Man Band (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Moonlighting (from Another Year, 1975)

Train (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Dancing the Night Away (from Leo Sayer, 1977)

Raining in My Heart (from Leo Sayer, 1978)

Have You Ever Been in Love (from Have You Ever Been In Love, 1983)

Bedsitterland (from Another Year, 1975)

I Can’t Stop Loving You (Though I Try) (from Leo Sayer, 1978)

Thunder in My Heart (from Thunder In My Heart, 1977)

More Than I Can Say (from Living In A Fantasy, 1980)

Eleanor Rigby (from Leo’s Beatles tribute Northern Songs, 2022)

Across the Universe (from Leo’s Beatles tribute Northern Songs, 2022)

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing (from Endless Flight, 1976)

When I Need You (from Endless Flight, 1976)

Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance) (from Just A Boy, 1974)

How Much Love (from Endless Flight, 1976)

It’s a Hard Life (written by Leo for Roger Daltrey’s Roger Daltrey, 1973)

Giving It All Away (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Leo Sayer’s next show in 6 October in Whitley Bay.

