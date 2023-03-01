 Leon Russell’s Long Out Of Print Signature Songs Coming From Dark Horse - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2023

Dark Horse Records, the label founded by George Harrison and now run by his son Dhani, will reissue the long out of print Leon Russell album ‘Signature Songs’.

In 2001, Russell released solo piano records of his best known songs including classics ‘A Song For You’, ‘This Masquerade’ and ‘Delta Lady’.

Leon Russell recorded original rock versions of the songs decades earlier. The songs have also become hits (and often more well-known) for others including The Carpenters, Joe Cocker and George Benson.

Dark Horse will release Leon Russell ‘Signature Songs’ on 17 March.

Tracklist:
A Song for You
One More Love Song
Tight Rope
Stranger in a Strange Land
Hummingbird
Back to the Island
Out in the Woods
Lady Blue
Delta Lady
Magic Mirror
This Masquerade

