Leon Russell’s Long Out Of Print Signature Songs Coming From Dark Horse - Noise11.com

Dark Horse Records, the label founded by George Harrison and now run by his son Dhani, will reissue the long out of print Leon Russell album ‘Signature Songs’.

In 2001, Russell released solo piano records of his best known songs including classics ‘A Song For You’, ‘This Masquerade’ and ‘Delta Lady’.

Leon Russell recorded original rock versions of the songs decades earlier. The songs have also become hits (and often more well-known) for others including The Carpenters, Joe Cocker and George Benson.

Dark Horse will release Leon Russell ‘Signature Songs’ on 17 March.

Tracklist:

A Song for You

One More Love Song

Tight Rope

Stranger in a Strange Land

Hummingbird

Back to the Island

Out in the Woods

Lady Blue

Delta Lady

Magic Mirror

This Masquerade

