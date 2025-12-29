 Liam Gallagher Celebrates First Sober Christmas in Decades - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher has revealed he spent Christmas sober for the first time in decades, marking a personal milestone for the former Oasis frontman. The 53-year-old rocker, who has long been associated with a hard-living lifestyle, shared the news on X, writing, “1st Christmas sober since I was 3 absolutely incredible stats LG x.”

Despite the celebratory tone, Gallagher was candid about his approach to sobriety, admitting he has “replaced alcohol with water” and clarifying he is not completely off drink. “I ain’t got a problem with drink it’s not that deep I just can’t be arsed with it at the moment I might do I might not,” he explained.

Gallagher’s Christmas revelation follows a period of self-imposed restraint, initially undertaken for the Oasis Live ’25 Tour. Ahead of the reunion tour – the band’s first major run of shows in 16 years – Gallagher had announced he was quitting alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes to ensure he could perform at his best. The tour, which began in Cardiff earlier this year, also served as a vehicle for Gallagher to focus on his health.

“Oasis saved my life it’s about time I sorted my nappa [head] out,” he wrote in response to a fan on X. “I know how much this means to people so stopping drinking and smoking and snorting Gary baldies are sacrifices that needed to be made thems the rules MCFC.”

While he largely maintained his sobriety throughout the tour, Gallagher did allow himself a brief indulgence after the final show in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 23. Gallagher admitted he had “a few beers” to mark the occasion but quickly returned to abstinence. “I’m back on the righteous path free from temptation,” he said in a post-tour message, emphasising his enjoyment of being sober.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour was a globe-spanning affair, taking in performances across the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, the USA, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan, before finishing in South America. Gallagher has been vocal about the significance of the tour, both for fans and for himself personally. In a post-show message, he thanked fans for their “ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes,” describing them as the reason Oasis could transcend being “just a good band” to becoming “the BEST BAND ON THE F—— PLANET LG x.”

Gallagher’s decision to embrace sobriety has not been without challenges. In previous posts, he admitted missing the social aspects of drinking, saying, “I miss talking absolute bollocks when I’m bladdered.” Yet, his focus on health and performance has seen him maintain control over his habits, a stark contrast to earlier decades when heavy drinking and drug use were a defining feature of his public persona.

The singer’s approach also reflects a broader trend among veteran rockers who have re-evaluated their lifestyles after years on the road. By choosing to moderate or eliminate substances, Gallagher has demonstrated a commitment to longevity and self-care, while still maintaining his irreverent, outspoken public persona.

