 Liam Payne's Cause of Death Officially Confirmed - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Officially Confirmed

by Music-News.com on January 9, 2025

in News

Liam Payne’s medical cause of death has been confirmed three months after his passing.

The medical cause of Payne’s death has been revealed as “polytrauma”, meaning multiple traumatic injuries, three months after he fatally fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina on 16 October 2024.

During an inquest hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court said was held on 17 December, Senior Coroner Crispin Butler noted that it “may take some time” to establish exactly how Payne died.

“Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam’s death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office,” Butler stated.

Dr Roberto Victor Cohen confirmed the medical cause of death.

The inquest into Payne’s death in the U.K. has been adjourned until a pre-inquest review on 6 November.

In late December, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced that five people had been charged over Payne’s death.

The hotel’s manager, a receptionist and a friend of the singer have been charged with manslaughter. They are said to be hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne’s friend Roger Nores.

Meanwhile, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz have been charged with supplying cocaine.

Payne was laid to rest in November in Buckinghamshire, England. His former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson attended the service.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

