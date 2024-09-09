Linkin Park New Singer Emily Armstrong Already Wrapped In Controversy Over Friendship With Rapist Danny Masterton - Noise11.com

Days after Linkin Park announced Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer comes the observation that Emily was a supporter of convicted rapist, actor Danny Masterton.

‘The Ranch’ and ‘That 70s Show’ star Masterton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 23-year old woman in 2001, a 28-year old in early 2003 and a 23-year old late 2003. In January, 2021 he pleased ‘not guilty’ and the trial commenced in May. On 7 September, 2003 Masterton was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Masterton was a member of the Church of Scientology. One of victims claimed she was harassed by members of the church. A prosecutors house was attempted to be broken into. His car windows were broken, he was stalked, electronics were tampered with and there was an attempt to run him off the road.

Armstrong was not only a friend of Masterton, she was one of four friends who showed support in court for him, according to Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At The Drive-in. Bixler-Zavala’s wife Chrissie was one of Masterton’s victims.

On his socials Bixler-Zavala posted, “Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s where she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safe point me cuz of what my wife knew?”

He then said, “Do your fans know about your fiend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend?”

Cedric reposted the message from his wife Chrissie to Armstrong:

Dear Emily,

If you’re not going to speak out against the human and child trafficking cult in which you are apart of and in which you enable by remaining silent on the crimes you know about then you have no right to fill the shoes of Chester Bennington, a true advocate. I don’t give a fuck that you are very close to the serial rapist. I don’t give a fuck that you lied in your “apology” instagram story. I do care that you participated, after being asked, in the cruel intimidation of Jane Doe 1 with your cult pals at court. I do care that you didn’t once mention that you are a member of a child and human trafficking cult that covers up the abuses and rapes of CHILDREN and adults. I do care that your parents work for OSA (the office of special affairs) of the cult of Scientology which have been ordering attacks on me and my family which includes murdering my dogs in the most inhumane and evil ways. I do care that they have been attacking and harassing my fellow sister survivors. You don’t speak out against Scientology not because you’re terrified of them. You don’t speak out because you are one of them. Shame on Linkin Park. Fuck you.

Armstrong has since responded:

Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.

Linkin Park announced their reformation and new line-up with Emily Armstrong last week. They premiered the new song ‘The Emptiness Machine’ ahead of a brand new album ‘From Zero’ due November 15.

