 Lipstereo Worldwide Streaming Event Premieres As Second EP ‘Live At Bakehouse’ - Noise11.com
Lipstereo Live At Bakehouse

Lipstereo Worldwide Streaming Event Premieres As Second EP ‘Live At Bakehouse’

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2023

in News

The Lipstereo event streamed worldwide during the ‘Let Me Help – Children of the World’ charity event from New York in 2022 is now the band’s second EP.

‘Live At Bakehouse’ was filmed in the Scrap Museum at Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne.

At the ‘Let Me Help – Children of the World’ event the Lipstereo performance, presented by Noise11.com, featured ‘You Got The Things’, ‘Push The Tide’ and ‘Feedback’.

‘Live At Bakehouse’ was recorded by David Ross and mixed and produced by Colin Wynne at Thirty Mill Studios.

Lipstereo are currently recording a second studio EP with Mark Optiz (Cold Chisel, The Angels, INXS, Divinyls).

