Little River Band Co-Founder Graeham Goble Disputes John Farnham Find The Voice Portrayal - Noise11.com

Little River Band Co-Founder Graeham Goble Disputes John Farnham Find The Voice Portrayal

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2023

in News

Graeham Goble of Little River Band has taken to social media to express his displeasure over the way he has been portrayed in the John Farnham documentary ‘Finding The Voice’.

Graeham says that despite sitting for 50 minute interview to record his part for the film, only the negatives were used.

On Facebook Graeham wrote, “I attended the premiere of John Farnham: Finding the Voice this past Tuesday with great anticipation. I did a 50 minute interview for the documentary, but was very disappointed that they chose not to use any of the very positive things I had to say about my 6 very enjoyable years working with John Farnham.

“John’s unmatched voice was a gift to my songwriting. Suddenly there were no limits. He could sing anything and possessed a range that seemed to have no boundaries. I was fortunate to work with John in his absolute prime and the recordings we made together will live forever”.

John Farnham was lead singer for Little River Band for the three albums ‘The Net’ (no 11, 1983), ‘Playing To Win’ (no 38, 1985) and ‘No Reins’ (no 85, 1986).

After John left LRB, Glenn Shorrock returned to the band and his return album ‘Monsoon’ returned Little River Band to the Top 10 (no 9, 1988).

Prior to John joining Little River, Graeham produced and wrote most of John’s “comeback” album ‘Uncovered’ (1980), featuring ‘Please Don’t Ask Me’ and ‘Help’. ‘Uncovered’ was John’s first album to crack the Top 20 since 1971.

