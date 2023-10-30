 Live From Daryl’s House Is Back For A New Season - Noise11.com
Live from Daryls House

Live From Daryl’s House Is Back For A New Season

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Daryl Hall’s ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ series is back after five years.

The all-new ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ features six episodes with guests Glenn Tilbrook (Nov 1), Charlie Starr (Nov 8), Robert Fripp (Nov 15), Andy Grammer (Nov 22), Lisa Loeb (Nov 29) and Howard Jones (Dec 6).

‘Live From Daryl’s House’ started as a web-based program in 2007. The first episode featured Daryl with his band performing Cab Driver”, “Dreamtime”, “Everything Your Heart Desires”, “Foolish Pride”, “I’m In A Philly Mood”, “It’s A Laugh”, “Sara Smile” and “Someone Else’s Kids”.

John Oates joined Daryl for episode two and in 2008, Daryl started to bring in regular guests to the show. In that first year, Travis McCoy, KT Tunstall, Chuck Prophet, Nick Lowe, Monte Montgomery, Chromeo, Finger Eleven, Eric Hutchinson, and Kevin Rudolf joined Daryl at his actual house to perform.

To date there have been 84 episodes of ‘Live From Daryl’s House’, 90 when this new season is aired. Over the years, guests have included Robby Kreger and Ray Manzarek of The Doors, Todd Rundgren, Rob Thomas, Dave Stewart, José Feliciano, Joe Walsh, Jason Mraz and Billy Gibbons.

‘Live From Daryl’s House’ is Executive Produced by Daryl and Daryl’s manager Jonathan Wolfson.

The new series will be streamed on Daryl’s YouTube channel from Wednesday November 1.

Noise11.com

