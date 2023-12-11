 Live Nation Come Face To Face For A New Frontier Of Touring In Australia - Noise11.com
Face To Face Touring Live Nation

Live Nation Come Face To Face For A New Frontier Of Touring In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Live music in Australia has taken an exciting new direction with Live Nation announcing an acquisition of the newly merged Face To Face Touring.

Face To Face Touring was revealed in September when Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring (Red Hot Summer, One Electric Day) merged with John Zaccaria’s Zaccaria Concerts and Touring (By The C, Summersalt). The first Face To Face Touring announcement was the all-new Lookout Festival with +Live+, Incubus, Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus.

The acquisition of Face To Face Touringby Live Nation is a huge win for regional Australia. Non-city areas will benefit even more with major Australian and international acts now having an infrastructure for more live events outside the big cities. This will have a flow on effect for tourism in regional Australia.

John Zaccaria, Promoter and Founder of Zaccaria Concerts and Touring commented: “By bringing together our companies to form Face to Face Touring we are creating a strong platform for growth. Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally. We have massive respect for Duane and what he has achieved with the Red Hot Summer brand and really look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies into one. By teaming up with Live Nation, we are poised for even greater expansion with the ability to create something truly amazing and magical for artist and fans all over Australia.”

Duane McDonald, Promoter and Founder of Regional Touring Event Enterprises, said: “We are thrilled with the unique opportunities this partnership will create for fans, as well as our employees, contractors, and business partners. There will continue to be a strong focus on delivering the high quality of artists and concert experiences that fans love, with the backing of the world’s leading promoter and live entertainment company.”

In recent months, Face To Face Touring was behind the Extreme/Living Colour tour, By The C with Jimmy Barnes (Sydney), The Living End and Jon Stevens, Icehouse, Jon Stevens and Missy Higgins on One Electric Day, Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire on SummerSalt, The Cruel Sea tour and Matt Corby at Freo Prison.

2024 has tours scheduled for Queens of the Stone Age and Spiderbait, Simple Minds and Icehouse, Cheap Trick, Suzi Quatro and The Angels as well as UB40.

Artists who have performed for Duane and John in Face To Face Touring, Regional Touring and Zaccaria Concerts and Touring include Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Tina Arena, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, ICEHOUSE, Hunters & Collectors, Birds of Tokyo, Bernard Fanning, Tame Impala, RUFUS DU SOL and a stack more.

