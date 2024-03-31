 Lizzo Claims She Is Quitting Music - Noise11.com
Lizzo Claims She Is Quitting Music

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2024

Lizzo has told fans she “quits” amid negative comments from “everyone in my life and on the internet.”

The Grammy-award-winning singer shared an emotional Instagram post on Friday night.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she said. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views..my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit – I QUIT.”

Lizzo is currently in the midst of a sexual harassment case after three of her former back-up dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the Good As Hell singer. The lawsuit claimed “alleged sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial discrimination, and creating a hostile work environment.”

Some of the claims have since been dismissed, including the fat-shaming, however the sexual harassment claim is still ongoing.

After Lizzo performed at a re-election fundraiser for President Biden on Thursday, the dancers involved in the case spoke out against their former boss.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” Ron Zambrano told NewsNation. “It’s just a terrible look.”

