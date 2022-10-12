 Lizzo Responds To Ableist Slur Accusation - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Responds To Ableist Slur Accusation

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2022

in News

Lizzo responded in a Tuesday interview to accusations that she used an ableist slur in hit song Grrrls.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on 11 October, Lizzo addressed criticism that her track contained an ableist slur.

Featured on her album Special, the song includes the lyric, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’ma spaz.”

The line was criticised for using the word “spaz”, a shortening of the word “spastic”. This word has roots in the 1980s United Kingdom, when it was used to bully people with cerebral palsy.

Lizzo later changed the line in question to “Do you see this shit? / Hold me back” and issued an apology to fans online.

In her Vanity Fair interview, the R&B star explained why she wrote it initially.

“I’d never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever. The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me,” she said. “Using a slur is unauthentic to me, but I did not know it was a slur.”

She continued, “It’s a word I’ve heard a lot, especially in rap songs, and with my Black friends and in my Black circles: It means to go off, turn up. I used (it as a) verb, not as a noun or adjective.

“I used it in the way that it’s used in the Black community.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rex Orange County
Rex Orange Country Charged with Sexual Assault

UK songwriter and singer Alexander O’Connor (aka Rex Orange County) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault of a women in June.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Rejects Accusation of Stealing From Right Said Fred

Beyoncé has shut down a claim suggesting she sampled a Right Said Fred song without permission.

3 days ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

4 days ago
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: 5 Seconds of Summer Land at No 1

The fifth studio album for Sydney band 5 Seconds of Summer named "5SOS5" becomes their fifth successive No.1 Album.

October 3, 2022
Yungblud
Yungblud Performs At London NFL Match

Yungblud headlined the National Football League (NFL) Halftime Show in London on Sunday afternoon.

October 3, 2022
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Ballerini Collaborate

Kelly Clarkson recorded her collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini hours after agreeing to feature on the song.

October 3, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Copyright Case To Go To Trial

Ed Sheeran is set to face a jury in New York over a copyright infringement case about his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud.

October 1, 2022