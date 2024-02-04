Lizzo Workplace Harassment Trial Moved - Noise11.com

Lizzo’s dancers claimed sexual harassment, fat shaming and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo applied to have the case dismissed, but on February 2 a Los Angeles judge decided there was sufficient reason to proceed to trial after all.

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers allege they were subjected to sexual harassment and fat shaming while working for the singer.

They also said she and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, created a hostile work environment.

Both Lizzo and Quigley are set to face the allegations, which also include claims of racial and religious discrimination.

One month after the allegations emerged in August 2023, Lizzo applied to have the lawsuit dismissed “in its entirety”, denying “each and every allegation”.

While the case will now be heard in court, a number of the dancers’ complaints were dismissed and will not be dealt with.

One of these was a sexual-harassment claim that arose from a nude photoshoot conducted on the singer’s reality-TV series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

A disability discrimination complaint, and an allegation that Lizzo‘s team prevented dancers from accepting other work, were also dismissed.

