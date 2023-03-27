 Madonna Adds Tennessee Date To Protest LGBTQ+ Laws - Noise11.com
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Adds Tennessee Date To Protest LGBTQ+ Laws

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2023

in News

Madonna has scheduled a tour date in Nashville, Tennessee to protest anti-LGBTQ laws in the state.

On Monday, Madonna announced that she was adding eight more gigs across the U.S. to her upcoming The Celebration Tour, including stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento.

In addition, Madonna explained that she was “especially happy” to be making a stop in Nashville on 22 December to “celebrate the Drag and the Trans community”.

Earlier this month, Republican governor Bill Lee signed a bill – known as the Tennessee drag ban – into law. The ban will restrict public “adult cabaret performance” in front of children.

In addition, Lee has also backed a law restricting medical treatment for transgender youth.

In a further statement, Madonna argued that the legislation was “unacceptable”.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” the 64-year-old stated. “Also, these so-called laws to protect. Our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f**k with a drag queen. Bob (the Drag Queen) and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!”

A portion of proceeds from the show will go to organisations that campaign for transgender rights.

The Celebration Tour is set to kick off in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July.

music-news.com

