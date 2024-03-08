Madonna and Kylie Minogue Perform Together For First Time Ever - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue joined Madonna on stage at Kia Stadium in Los Angeles this week. It was the first time Madonna and Kylie had ever performed together.

“This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” Kylie told the audience.

“You live far away. Australia’s far,” Madonna interjected.

Madonna and Kylie performed for six minutes with two songs ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor followed by the “la la las” from Kylie’s own ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

Here is the setlist for The Celebration Tour 7 March 2024 in Los Angeles was:

Act I – It’s a Celebration

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the Groove

Causing a Commotion

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Act II – The Storm

Live to Tell

The Ritual

Like a Prayer

Act III – Living for Love

Erotica

Justify My Love

Hung Up

Bad Girl

Act IV – Ballroom

Vogue

Human Nature

Crazy for You

Act V – The Beast Within

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover) (with Kylie Minogue)

Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Kylie Minogue cover) (with Kylie Minogue)

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

Act VI – Madonna

Bedtime Story

Ray of Light

Take a Bow

Act VII

Billie Jean / Like a Virgin

Bitch I’m Madonna

Celebration

