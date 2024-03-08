Madonna and Kylie Minogue Perform Together For First Time Ever - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue joined Madonna on stage at Kia Stadium in Los Angeles this week. It was the first time Madonna and Kylie had ever performed together.
“This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” Kylie told the audience.
“You live far away. Australia’s far,” Madonna interjected.
Madonna and Kylie performed for six minutes with two songs ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor followed by the “la la las” from Kylie’s own ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.
Watch the performance:
Here is the setlist for The Celebration Tour 7 March 2024 in Los Angeles was:
Act I – It’s a Celebration
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into the Groove
Causing a Commotion
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday
Act II – The Storm
Live to Tell
The Ritual
Like a Prayer
Act III – Living for Love
Erotica
Justify My Love
Hung Up
Bad Girl
Act IV – Ballroom
Vogue
Human Nature
Crazy for You
Act V – The Beast Within
Die Another Day
Don’t Tell Me
Mother and Father
I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover) (with Kylie Minogue)
Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Kylie Minogue cover) (with Kylie Minogue)
La Isla Bonita
Don’t Cry for Me Argentina
Act VI – Madonna
Bedtime Story
Ray of Light
Take a Bow
Act VII
Billie Jean / Like a Virgin
Bitch I’m Madonna
Celebration
