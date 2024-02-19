 Madonna Falls During Seattle Show But The Mime Goes On - Noise11.com
Madonna Falls During Seattle Show But The Mime Goes On

by Music-News.com on February 20, 2024

in News

Madonna suffered a fall during her recent Seattle concert.

Madonna fell on stage during her latest show, which took place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington at the weekend.

According to a number of videos which were shared on social media after the concert, Madonna could be seen falling backwards from a chair after one of her backup dancers appeared to trip during her performance of her 1986 hit Open Your Heart.

Madonna quickly recovered from the fall as she rolled onto her front and continued to sing and laugh off the incident.

Madonna is no stranger to falling on stage. During the 2015 Brit Awards, she fell down a set of stairs in the middle of her performance of her song Living for Love after suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Madonna is currently in the middle of the U.S. and Canada leg of her global tour, The Celebration Tour, which kicked off in October last year.

She is next scheduled to perform at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Wednesday.

The trek, which celebrates her four-decade career, will wrap up at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on 26 April.

music-news.com

