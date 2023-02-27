 Madonna Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother Anthony Ciccone - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother Anthony Ciccone

by Music-News.com on February 28, 2023

in News

Madonna has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone.

Over the weekend, a representative for Madonna’s family announced that Anthony had died on Friday at the age of 66. No cause of death was given.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Madonna thanked her older sibling for introducing her to “expansive thinking”.

Alongside a black-and-white throwback photo showing the pair at a party, the singer wrote: “Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking, outside the box.”

Madonna concluded the post, “You planted many important seeds.”

She didn’t comment further on the sad news.

Earlier, Joe Henry – who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie – offered his own tribute to Anthony in which he described him as a “true brother”.

“Trouble fades; and family remains – with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony,” he posted on Instagram. “I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zucchero
Zucchero Tour To Final Reach Australia After Three Year Delay

The New Zealand and Australia tour for Italian superstar Zucchero will finally happen after a three year delay in April.

39 mins ago
Stewart Copeland Police Diaries
Stewart Copeland To Release ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’

The Police drummer and co-founder Stewart Copeland has announced the upcoming release of ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’.

2 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros OGorman
Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestorming

Jimmy Barnes has dropped more info on his upcoming “supergroup” collaboration Barnestorming.

3 hours ago
Wu-Tang Clan photo from Live Nation
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Australian Dates

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will play Australian dates in May.

10 hours ago
David Bowie by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Set For ABBA Voyage Style Production

David Bowie could be the focus of a new ABBA Voyage-style virtual reality show.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna’s Brother Anthony Dies At Age 66

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66.

2 days ago
Olivia Newton-John Memorial photo by Noise11
Dame Olivia Newton-John Memorial To Stream Until March 5

The State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John will stream in full and for free on the Victoria Government’s website until March 5, 2023.

2 days ago