Matt Goss To Create London Version of A Vegas Show - Noise11.com

Matt Goss is in talks for a concert residency in London that will recreate the magic of his Las Vegas Gossy Room show.

Goss spent 11 years in Sin City starting off at the Palms Casino Resort in 2009 before making the move to Caesars Palace in January 2010 earning numerous plaudits and acclaim for his phenomenal live shows.

After ending his stint in Vegas, Matt toured the UK before reuniting with his twin brother Luke Goss as ’80s pop icons Bros for two concerts at The O2 arena in London in 2017 and the release of 2018 documentary ‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’, which chronicled their reconciliation and preparation for those shows.

Matt has now spilled that he is in discussions with several venues about creating a Gossy Room residency in the UK capital and admits his dream is to produce a show that will match his Vegas experience.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: “I have been speaking to a very well-known venue, right in the heart of London, in the West End of London, about bringing the Gossy Room here. I’m actually in multiple conversations right now, I’ve just got to choose the right venue and right artists.

“That would be the dream to find the right partner in London to do a new Gossy Room. I want to create the most amazing night in London. What I did at Caesars Palace, I want to bring something like that to the UK.

“A residency in the UK really appeals to me. But the venue has to tick the right boxes for me, I want something that is very dynamic, that wants to create an experience in London.

“If I do a residency in London, I want it to be ‘THE’ residency in London. I’ve already got the name for my new showgirls.”

Matt’s plans for Gossy Room in London include inviting other artists to perform at the venue for special ‘Matt Goss presents…’ evenings.

And the former Bros member is certain he can pull it off because his Vegas show was so popular and attracted some of the world’s biggest stars.

He added: “I want to create a night that outlives me. I want Gossy Room to be a venue that can host many, many artists, not just me, that’s the idea. So, if I’m not there then other artists will play there, it will be ‘Matt Goss presents…’, I want it to be like a Ronnie Scott’s but with speakeasy vibe and a glamorous edge to it.

“I’ve learned a tremendous amount over 30 years and I know exactly how it needs to be. My show in Vegas attracted so many people. Jason Statham came to my show three times, brought his dad. Sharon Stone came, everyone, sports people, TV people, movie people, they would always come to my show. It was a real compliment.”

But before any residency happens, Matt is heading out on tour in the UK in 2023 with ‘The Matt Goss Experience’.

The run of shows – which begin in Croydon on February 27 and include a date at the Royal Albert Hall in London – will feature Matt performing his biggest hits, new original music and his own personal tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Cole Porter, in a new set of arrangements with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and 15pc MG Big Band.

A new album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will follow in June, which is being recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios.

As well as the Cole Porter songbook, the tour will also feature some of Matt’s original songs plus Bros hits like ‘When Will I Be Famous’ and ‘I Owe You Nothing’, rearranged on this tour for orchestra and big band.

All of Cole Porter’s greatest hits, including ‘Night and Day’, ‘Love for Sale’, ‘I Get a Kick Outta You’, ‘Begin The Beguine’, ‘Miss Otis Regrets’, ‘Every Time We Say Goodbye’, ‘I Got You Under My Skin’, ‘Lets Do It’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘I Love Paris’ and many more will feature throughout the show, and Matt admits he can’t wait to hit the stage.

He said: “As a singer to have a big band and an orchestra and this kind of catalogue it’s a dream.

“It’s just going to be a really beautiful night surrounded by many musicians and I just want it to be a night where people come out glammed up, just the right side of civilised, and just have a good time and really feel alive, totally immersed in music.”

Preceding this, Matt has also released his brand new single ‘The Beautiful Unknown’, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is out now.

The song is about embracing the uncertainty that lies ahead rather than fearing it and Matt – who appeared on the latest series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ – would like the nation to embrace the positive message of the lyrics.

Matt is encouraging his fans to post videos on social media raising a glass “to the Beautiful Unknown” using the hashtag #thebeautifulunknown. All of the videos will feature on Matt’s social media channels.

Go to MattGossTour.com for more information and tickets for the upcoming tour.

‘The Matt Goss Experience’ tour dates:

27 February Croydon Fairfield Halls

1 March Edinburgh Usher Hall

2 March Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 March York Barbican

10 March Manchester Bridgwater Hall

11 March Swansea Arena

15 March London Royal Albert Hall

28 March Sheffield City Hall

29 March Oxford New Theatre

31 March Bournemouth International Centre

1 April Brighton Centre

4 April Bristol Hippodrome

5 April Birmingham Symphony Hall

6 April Liverpool Empire Theatre

12 April Perth Concert Hall

13 April Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

14 April Belfast Waterfront Hall

16 April Dublin Bord Gais Theatre

