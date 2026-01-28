MAY-A Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) Tour Announced For April 2026 - Noise11.com

Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A takes her debut album on the road this April, unveiling a new chapter with a national tour that captures her rapid rise from bedroom songwriter to one of the country’s most compelling young voices.

by Paul Cashmere

MAY-A will take her debut album Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) across Australia this April, confirming a national tour that positions the Sydney-born artist at a defining moment in her career. Coming just weeks after the release of the album on February 20 via Sony Music, the tour offers fans their first chance to experience the full emotional and musical scope of the record in a live setting.

Presented by I OH YOU and MG Live, the Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) Tour begins in Brisbane before moving through Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide. The shows will feature new material from the album alongside key songs that have shaped MAY-A’s journey so far, including Catching Up 2 U, (I’m Here For The) Girls, Claws and [Redacted].

Born Maya Cumming in 2001, MAY-A’s path into music began early. Raised in Sydney and Byron Bay, she was writing songs and busking on the streets before her mid-teens, later sharing early performances online under the name Heyitsmaya. That grounding in direct, unfiltered songwriting remains central to her work, a quality that has resonated strongly with audiences as her profile has grown.

Her official recording career began in 2019 with Fools Paradise, followed by All Girls Aren’t The Same and Green, songs that immediately marked her out as a writer willing to tackle youth, identity and self-worth with uncommon clarity. In 2021, her debut EP Don’t Kiss Ur Friends debuted inside the ARIA Top 40, signalling that her confessional approach had found a wide audience.

MAY-A’s momentum accelerated further in 2022 when she featured on Flume’s Say Nothing, a collaboration that went on to top triple j’s Hottest 100 and earned multiple award nominations, including ARIA and APRA recognition. The song introduced her voice to an international audience and placed her at the centre of a new wave of Australian pop artists reshaping the local landscape.

Since then, MAY-A has steadily expanded her sound. Singles such as Sweat You Out My System and Lola, released around her second EP Analysis Paralysis, reflected a growing confidence and a willingness to push beyond traditional pop structures. Her live reputation has grown in parallel, with standout performances at festivals including Yours & Owls and Rolling Sets, support slots with Glass Animals, and high-profile appearances alongside artists such as Cyndi Lauper and The Kid LAROI.

The debut album Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) represents the most complete statement of her vision to date. Written across a period of personal change, the record balances vulnerability with defiance, capturing the intensity of early adulthood without smoothing its edges. For MAY-A, taking this material on the road is a crucial step in defining the era.

The April tour is structured around intimate theatres and mid-sized rooms, venues that suit the direct connection her songs demand. Each night is expected to trace her evolution, from early breakout tracks to the latest material that points toward her future. With tickets expected to move quickly, the run underscores the growing demand to see MAY-A in a headline setting.

Tickets for the Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) Tour go on sale Thursday 5 February at 10.00am local time, with a MG Live presale from Tuesday 3 February at 10.00am local time.

MAY-A Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 2 April 2026, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Thursday 9 April 2026, Sydney, Liberty Hall

Friday 10 April 2026, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday 17 April 2026, Perth, Freo.Social

Saturday 18 April 2026, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

https://mg.live

