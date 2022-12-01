 Melbourne Guitar Show To Return in 2023 - Noise11.com
Ash Grunwald performs at Melbourne Music Show 2019

Ash Grunwald performs at Melbourne Music Show 2019

Melbourne Guitar Show To Return in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Melbourne Guitar Show will be back for the first time since 2019 at the Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne.

The Melbourne Guitar Show line-up so far (with more to be announced) includes Eric Bibb (USA), Nick Johnston (CAN), and Aussies; Steph Strings, Hussy Hicks, Simon Hosford plays Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force, Kathleen Halloran, Lloyd Spiegel and Kyran Daniel.

Longtime “frontman for the group” Rob Walker says, “It’s exciting to see the show back again adding value to the live music industry after the unusual times of the last couple of years. We are proud to present such a broad range and quality of guitars, amps and gear from the big brands to local artisans. And each year we get to put together a program of live music featuring the considerable talents of our guitar community. It’s a great weekend for anyone into music, particularly guitars, and we encourage you to bring the kids to inspire our next generation of guitarists.”

“And not only will the #MGS2023 provide a hands-on chance to see and play such a broad range of gear, there’ll be bargains a plenty”, he added, “All the guitars you can eat in the biggest buffet of gear you can imagine!”

Alex Masso of the Australian Music Association says, “The association is pleased to be able to announce the re-birth of our iconic show in 2023. The industry has missed the chance to meet face-to-face and talk to guitar enthusiasts about our great products.

“There has been a huge interest in the guitar over the past couple of years, with a big spike in demand during the pandemic. This is an instrument for everyone and the old stereotypes of shredders and being a male dominated instrument are fading away. Even as music changes over time it remains the most popular instrument, Melbourne Guitar Show is a showcase for the wide range of guitars and guitarists we have in Australia.”

SATURDAY March 4 | CAULFIELD RACECOURSE |10.00am – 6.00pm | TICKETS
SUNDAY March 5 | CAULFIELD RACECOURSE | 10.00am – 4.00pm | TICKETS

Early bird online ticket prices when purchased before February 14:: Adult day pass $25, adult weekend pass $40, concession day pass $15, concession weekend pass $20. Tickets after February 14 are:: Adult day pass $30, adult weekend pass $45, concession day pass $20, concession weekend pass $25.

Tagged as: , , , ,

