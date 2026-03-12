Melinda Schneider Talks Tender Album Featuring Diesel And Mark Gable - Noise11.com

Melinda Schneider has released Tender, her first album of original material in a decade, bringing together two very different producers and collaborations with Diesel and Mark Gable.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than ten years away from releasing a full album of original songs, Australian country artist Melinda Schneider has returned with Tender, a record shaped by life experience, creative exploration and a willingness to work outside familiar comfort zones.

The album represents Schneider’s first collection of new compositions since the mid-2010s, arriving after a period where the singer focused on touring, theatre productions and other creative pursuits. During that time she staged her acclaimed show celebrating the music of Doris Day and continued performing regularly across Australia.

With Tender, Schneider has approached songwriting from a different perspective. Speaking with Noise11, she explained that the passing of time and personal milestones helped shape the tone of the album.

“I think this is probably the happiest album I’ve ever written,” Schneider said. “I’ve been in a really peaceful place for a long time now.”

A major influence on the album is her relationship with husband Mark Gable of Australian rock band Choirboys. The couple have been together for nearly two decades and share a son, Sullivan. Their relationship is reflected in the duet Together We Belong, a song Schneider actually wrote early in their relationship.

“I wrote that song only a few months after we started dating,” Schneider said. “It was kind of my way of convincing him that we were soulmates.”

Despite being written many years ago, the track remained unreleased until the right moment arrived. Schneider finally recorded it with Gable for Tender, bringing a personal connection to the project that few collaborations could match.

While the duet with Gable is rooted in her own story, another collaboration on the album brings a different perspective. The title track Tender features Australian guitarist and singer Diesel, also known as Mark Lizotte, whose soulful style adds a complementary texture to Schneider’s vocals.

Schneider said the choice of Diesel was driven by the subject of the song itself.

“Tender is about how a woman should be treated,” she explained. “I wanted someone who genuinely understands that and who has a sensitive nature.”

The two singers discovered their voices blended naturally, creating one of the standout moments on the record.

Behind the scenes, Tender is also notable for the involvement of two producers with contrasting musical backgrounds. Schneider enlisted country producer Rod McCormack as well as alternative rock producer Wayne Connolly to help shape the album’s sound.

McCormack is widely recognised in Australian country circles for his work with artists including Adam Brand and Lee Kernaghan, while Connolly has produced records for rock and alternative acts such as You Am I and Powderfinger. Bringing both producers into the same project introduced different sonic influences across the record.

Schneider said the collaboration allowed her to explore elements of music she had not previously emphasised in her recordings.

“There’s a bit of rock in me,” she said. “I probably haven’t shown that side of myself fully before.”

The sessions also reunited Schneider with several long-time collaborators. Nashville pedal steel guitarist Bruce Bouton contributed to the album, continuing a musical partnership that stretches back to her earliest recordings in the early 2000s.

Schneider first emerged nationally in the 1990s after winning the Star Maker competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, an achievement that helped launch her recording career. Over the following decades she became one of Australia’s most recognised country voices, releasing multiple charting albums and earning numerous Golden Guitar Awards.

Beyond music, Schneider has also developed a growing reputation as a visual artist. During the pandemic she began painting abstract works, eventually creating a piece for every song on Tender. Those artworks formed part of an exhibition at the Tamworth Regional Gallery, merging her musical and visual creativity into one project.

“It was a fascinating process,” she said. “I would play the song while I painted and try to respond to the emotion of the music through colour and movement.”

The release of Tender has also carried an emotional weight following the sudden passing of Schneider’s long-time bass player Ian Lees. Lees had performed with Schneider for 25 years and remained a key part of her live band until his death.

“He was like a brother to me,” Schneider said. “Losing him has been incredibly hard.” During recent shows Schneider has included a tribute to Lees, performing the song Heavenly Reunion in his honour.

With Tender, Schneider has delivered a record shaped by personal reflection, creative growth and collaboration. After more than three decades in the music industry, the album represents both a continuation of her country roots and an exploration of new musical directions.

