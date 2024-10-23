 Metallica Australian and New Zealand Dates For 2025 Are Here - Noise11.com
Metallica in 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica in 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica Australian and New Zealand Dates For 2025 Are Here

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2024

in News

Set aside November 2025 Australia and New Zealand, Metallica are coming.

Noise11 first revealed the Australia tour was on the way in September. Metallica said Australia would be included when the first of the M72 World Tour dates were announced.

Metallica last toured Australia in 2013 heading Soundwave. Prior to that they toured Australia in 2010, 2004, 1998, 1993 and for the first time in 1989.

So here are the dates:

METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025

Nov 1 Perth, WA – Optus Stadium
Nov 5 Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Oval
Nov 8 Melbourne, VIC – Marvel Stadium
Nov 12 Brisbane, QLD – Suncorp Stadium
Nov 15 Sydney, NSW – Accor Stadium
Nov 19 Auckland, NZ – Eden Park

Presale details:

Perth/ Melbourne/ Auckland
Legacy Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 9am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am
Fifth Member Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am
Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am
Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am
Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am
Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

Adelaide/ Brisbane/ Sydney
Legacy Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 11am
Fifth Member Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 1pm until Wednesday, October 30, 11am
Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm
Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm
Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 2pm until Monday, November 4, 11am
Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 2pm until Monday, November 4,

GENERAL TICKETS TO ALL SHOWS GO ON SALE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 12PM LOCAL TIME

