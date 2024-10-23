Metallica Australian and New Zealand Dates For 2025 Are Here - Noise11.com

Set aside November 2025 Australia and New Zealand, Metallica are coming.

Noise11 first revealed the Australia tour was on the way in September. Metallica said Australia would be included when the first of the M72 World Tour dates were announced.

Metallica last toured Australia in 2013 heading Soundwave. Prior to that they toured Australia in 2010, 2004, 1998, 1993 and for the first time in 1989.

So here are the dates:

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025

Nov 1 Perth, WA – Optus Stadium

Nov 5 Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Oval

Nov 8 Melbourne, VIC – Marvel Stadium

Nov 12 Brisbane, QLD – Suncorp Stadium

Nov 15 Sydney, NSW – Accor Stadium

Nov 19 Auckland, NZ – Eden Park

Presale details:

Perth/ Melbourne/ Auckland

Legacy Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 9am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am

Fifth Member Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am

Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am

Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am

Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

Adelaide/ Brisbane/ Sydney

Legacy Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 11am

Fifth Member Fanclub Presale: Tuesday, October 29 from 1pm until Wednesday, October 30, 11am

Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm

Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm

Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 2pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 2pm until Monday, November 4,

GENERAL TICKETS TO ALL SHOWS GO ON SALE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 12PM LOCAL TIME

