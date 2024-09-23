Metallica Set Confirm Australia and New Zealand Tour for 2025 - Noise11.com

Metallica have confirmed Australia and New Zealand will be part of the M72 World Tour in 2025. This will be the band’s seventh Australian tour.

Announcing North American dates the band also posted, “Finally, North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year, we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!!! Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon”.

Metallica last toured Australia in 2013 heading Soundwave. Prior to that they toured Australia in 2010, 2004, 1998, 1993 and for the first time in 1989.

Opening acts across the dates will be Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies as well as Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills with Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies opening all of the One Night Only dates.

Metallica Media Release:

As we head down to Mexico City for the final four shows of the summer, we are psyched to share with you our plans for next year. It has been an incredible two years since we first launched our M72 No Repeat Weekend tour, and what a wild ride it’s been… We certainly can’t stop now!

When the concept of the No Repeat Weekend was born a few years ago, we weren’t quite sure what to expect. Now – several years later – following the 40th Anniversary shows in San Francisco, an initial run of two show stands in ’21 at a few festivals, and M72 weekend celebrations in 22 different cities around the world in ’23 and ’24, we think it’s a keeper. Seeing fans from far corners of the planet connecting with other ’Tallica family members and creating a full weekend experience together has been more than we ever dreamed it would be. There’s no doubt that we need to extend this party into 2025!

Year three will kick off with 21 North American shows across April, May, and June of next year with the same unique stadium production three million of you saw over the last couple of years…or may have seen in photos or videos. Yes, we’ll be back mid-field in-the-round with the Snake Pit in the center of the stage so that you guys will have a complete 360° view of the show. The No Repeat Weekend tradition continues with each of the two shows offering a completely unique experience: two totally different set lists with two different bands opening each night! Purchase a 2-Day Ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice across both setlists spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music. We’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events planned for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans on the night between shows.

We’ve added some cities to the weekend adventures that we haven’t visited in quite some time, including Tampa (over 15 years!), Denver, Nashville, and a location that’s been on our wish list for far too long, as we’ll finally be hitting our Bay Area home field of Levi’s Stadium for the first time.

In a new twist, M72 2025 will also include several single shows with the full production, including the in-the-round stage and Snake Pit. Among them are two college football stadiums: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, and our first-ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20+ years of “Enter Sandman” playing as the Hokies take the field.

The schedule also includes two festival headline dates—the first being the opening night of the tour on April 12 at Sick New World at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. May 9 and 11 will bring a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as we play two nights at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Each stadium show offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular “I Disappear Ticket” is back and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for all the shows. Grab one of these and attend every M72 show in North America! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica. There is one more 2025 addition to the M72 experience; travel packages to most locations are also offered, including hotel, ticket, and shuttle options.

Visit metallicatravel.com for all the info.

In keeping with what is now tradition, we’re excited to share the stage with different bands on each night of the No Repeat Weekends. Two M72 veterans are returning as Pantera and Ice Nine Kills have signed up for another year with us, and we’re really psyched to welcome two former tour mates and good friends, Limp Bizkit and Suicidal Tendencies.

No Repeat Weekend two-day discounted tickets and cities with single shows only will be on sale on Friday, September 27. Fan Club presales, including one for 2-Day Sonic Temple passes, start early on Monday, September 23. There will also be various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week (check out the complete list for details). To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes. If you cannot join us for a full No Repeat Weekend, Single-Day Tickets to those shows will be available starting January 17, 2025.

M72’s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKindrewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000+ top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. Fans can learn more at inkind.com.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million, providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs, including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

Apr 12 Las Vegas, Nv, Sick New World Festival

Apr 19* Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome

Apr 24* & 26ˣ, Toronto, On, Rogers Centre

May 1* & 3ˣ, Nashville, Tn, Nissan Stadium

May 7, Blacksburg, Va, Lane Stadium

May 9 & 11, Columbus, Oh, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 23ˣ & 25*, Philadelphia, Pa, Lincoln Financial Field

May 28* Landover, Md, Northwest Stadium

May 31* Charlotte, NC, Bank Of America Stadium

Jun 3* Atlanta, Ga, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jun 6ˣ & 8*, Tampa, Fl, Raymond James Stadium

Jun 14* Houston, Tx, Nrg Stadium

Jun 20ˣ & 22*, Santa Clara, Ca, Levi’s Stadium

Jun 27ˣ & 29*, Denver, Co, Empower Field At Mile High

*Support: Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies

ˣSupport: Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills