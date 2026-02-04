Mia Wray Announces When We Were Young Tour East Coast AU Headline Dates For April 2026 - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Mia Wray brings intimate headline shows to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney while supporting Ed Sheeran across Australia and New Zealand.

by Paul Cashmere

MG Live and Frontier Touring have confirmed Melbourne powerhouse Mia Wray will tour the East Coast this April. The When We Were Young Tour supports the release of her brand new single When We Were Young. It marks her first release for 2026 and signals the next phase of her recorded work. The run features intimate rooms that foreground her band and catalogue. The tour opens in Brisbane before moving south to Melbourne and Sydney.

Wray enters 2026 with momentum. She is currently supporting Ed Sheeran on all dates across the Loop Australia and New Zealand Tour. It is her biggest support run to date and a platform introducing her to new audiences nightly. The headline dates offer a focused counterpoint, designed to reconnect with long term fans and deepen the live experience.

Born in Noosa and raised in Queensland, Mia Isobel Wray-McCann began writing songs early. A piano inherited from her grandfather became the foundation of her craft. She later added guitar, harmonica and foot drum, building a multi-instrumental approach that remains central. After relocating to Melbourne, she sharpened her songwriting through constant performance and recording.

Her early public breakthrough arrived through Telstra Road To Discovery, followed by independent EPs Mia Wray and Send Me Your Love. Those releases leaned toward soul, blues and folk. Over time, her sound expanded toward pop while retaining emotional weight and melodic clarity.

The 2020 single Work For Me marked a turning point. It introduced a confident studio identity and opened radio pathways. Subsequent releases through Ivy League Records consolidated her presence and touring profile. Wray shared stages with the Teskey Brothers and the Rubens, then broadened her reach with national and international support slots.

Her debut album Hi, It’s Nice To Meet Me arrived in March 2025. The record earned industry recognition, including an ARIA nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Award. It also built a devoted fan base that carried into her 2025 tour cycle. Streaming numbers climbed past 50 million, reflecting sustained audience growth.

When We Were Young frames the April shows thematically. The song draws on memory, connection and reflection without sacrificing immediacy. Live, Wray’s performances balance communal release with moments of intimacy. The East Coast dates are designed for close quarters, allowing the band to stretch arrangements and introduce new material.

While Wray has supported major artists across arenas and theatres, these headline shows return her to rooms where songs breathe differently. The focus remains on performance craft, band dynamics and lyrical storytelling.

Beyond touring, Wray’s artistic arc shows steady evolution. Influences have ranged from Paul Kelly and Bob Dylan to Florence And The Machine and Maggie Rogers. That breadth informs a sound that remains accessible while emotionally grounded. Her shift toward pop has expanded reach without abandoning soul roots.

Wray is based in Melbourne and continues to write with an emphasis on honesty and connection. The April tour arrives at a moment of consolidation, translating recent exposure into lasting audience relationships.

MIA WRAY

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG TOUR

AUSTRALIA

APRIL 2026

Presented By MG Live & Frontier Touring

TOUR DATES

Friday 17 April, Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Thursday 23 April, Melbourne, Howler

Friday 24 April, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday 6 February, 11am local time

