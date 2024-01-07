Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumour Surgery - Noise11.com

Michael Bolton has revealed he is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Bolton took to social media and told fans he is currently on a “temporary break” from touring following the shock diagnosis last year.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he said on Instagram. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael Bolton had been due to hit the road in February for tour dates across the US, UK, Canada and Switzerland.

Michael is disappointed to have been forced to shelve his plans to perform live for his fans but shared his determination to recover and get back on stage.

Bolton also paid tribute to his followers for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Michael added.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

