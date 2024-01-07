 Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumour Surgery - Noise11.com
Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumour Surgery

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2024

in News

Michael Bolton has revealed he is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Bolton took to social media and told fans he is currently on a “temporary break” from touring following the shock diagnosis last year.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he said on Instagram. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael Bolton had been due to hit the road in February for tour dates across the US, UK, Canada and Switzerland.

Michael is disappointed to have been forced to shelve his plans to perform live for his fans but shared his determination to recover and get back on stage.

Bolton also paid tribute to his followers for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Michael added.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Admits He Lost Old Fans By Not Playing Old Songs

Paul Weller says he won his fight against being labelled a heritage act.

4 days ago
Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson
More On The New Music From Motley Crue

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has been "pumping out amazing lyrics and great music".

5 days ago
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Heart Return to Live Performances

Heart are live again for the first time in four years. Prior to kicking off dates in California on 27 December, 2023, Heart had not played since 13 October, 2019.

6 days ago
Boom Crash Opera
Could There Be New Boom Crash Opera Music In 2024?

Boom Crash Opera will start a busy 2024 with The Best Things tour started March 1 but we have to go right back to 1997 for the last Boom Crash Opera album ‘Gizmo Mantra’.

December 29, 2023
Chaka Khan, Noise11, Photo
Chaka Khan To Retire from Touring

Chaka Khan is done with touring.

December 29, 2023
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.
Jimmy Barnes To Perform Again For Red Hot Summer on April 6, 2024

Jimmy Barnes will be back on stage on 6 April, 2024 performing his first show since his heart surgery for Red Hot Summer at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

December 27, 2023
David Gilmour
David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

December 27, 2023