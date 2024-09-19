 Mike Rudd To Play Spectrum To Ariel For Ariel Live At Martinis 1976 Album Launch - Noise11.com
Mike Rudd To Play Spectrum To Ariel For Ariel Live At Martinis 1976 Album Launch

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2024

in News

Mike Rudd will perform a one-off Sunday afternoon show of his Spectrum to Ariel material with Mike Rudd’s Indelibles to launch the ARCA ‘Desk Tape’ album, ‘Ariel Live At Martinis 1976’ at the St Kilda Sports Club Sunday 29th September.

The Indelibles is Mike Rudd, (vocals, guitar and harmonica), Peter ‘Robbo’ Robertson (drums), Broc O’Connor (bass) and Daryl Roberts (keys).
Spectrum to Ariel adds former Ariel player Glyn Mason (vocals and guitar) and Spectrum’s guitarist, Brenden Mason (Madder Lake).

All proceeds from this event go towards assisting road crews in urgent need of financial and mental health assistance.

Tickets are available from Trybooking – entry fee is $40.00 which includes a free CD copy of ‘Ariel Live At Martini 1976’ album.

‘Ariel Live At Martinis’ was released in March 2024.

TRACKS
1 Redwing
2 Confessions Of A Psychopathic Cowpoke
3 Caught In The Middle Again
4 Kings Cross Crusader
5 Hollywood
6 I’ll Take You High
7 Hot Sweet Love – Cypherland Blues
8 Rock And Roll Scars
9 I Can Do Anything
10 Disco Dilemma
11 It’s Gonna Get Worse
12 I Can’t Say What I Mean
13 Goodnight Fiona
14 I’ll Not Fade Away
15 Red Hot Momma – Good Advice
16 I’ll Be Gone

The line-up of Ariel in 1976 was:

Mike Rudd – vocals, guitar, harmonica
Bill Putt (R.I.P) – bass, backing vocals
Glyn Mason – guitar, vocals
Tony Slavich − keyboards, vocals
Iain McLennan (R.I.P) − drums, backing vocals

