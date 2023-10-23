 Mikkey Dee Says There Will Never Ever Be A Motorhead Reunion - Noise11.com
Mikkey Dee Says There Will Never Ever Be A Motorhead Reunion

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2023

in News

Mikkey Dee says Motorhead reforming is “impossible” without Lemmy.

Dee is adamant that no one could replace the late frontman – whose real name was Ian Kilmister -on the microphone following his death in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer and heart failure.

Mikkey musician told Chaoszine magazine: “I said, ‘We will never, ever get back together and replace Lemmy. That’s impossible.”

Mikkey did admit that he would be comfortable performing Motorhead songs with his band Mikkey Dee with Friends.

He added: “I will never be a part of trying to put Motorhead as a band out there again with some other fucking idiot supposed to take Lemmy’s place. So that’s all I said. But to do [Mikkey Dee with Friends] – fantastic. And, of course, we’d like to plan something bigger than this in the future, hopefully.”

Mikkey – who has played drums for Scorpions since 2016 – is proud of the music that he wrote with Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell, 62, but he says they are just too busy with projects at the moment to reunite for new songs.

Mikkey said: “I’m fully involved with Scorpions. We’re touring a lot. Not right now, obviously, but we’re on the road all the time with the Scorps. So I don’t say no; there’s always possibilities.”

Upon the news of Lemmy’s passing, the band asked their loyal fans to “play Lemmy’s music loud. Have a drink or few. Share stories. Celebrate the LIFE this lovely, wonderful man celebrated so vibrantly himself”.

music-news.com

