Miley Cyrus Covers Journey Classic ‘Faithfully’ - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has uploaded a video of her cover of the Journey classic ‘Faithfully’, recorded on 21 November at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood.

Miley sang the Journey song for the first time as well as ‘Flowers’, a new song, ‘Used To Be Young’ (from Endless Summer Vacation) and ‘Jingle Bells’.

Miley was backed by Mason Stoops in guitar and Taylor Mackall on piano.

The Journey version was from the band’s 1983 album ‘Frontiers’. The song was written by Jonathan Cain of Journey who also wrote Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Working Class Man’.

