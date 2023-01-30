 Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream - Noise11.com
Daydream 23

Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2023

in News

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

The inaugural line-up for Daydream is Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm, Cloud Nothings and Majak Door.

Daydream will take place in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in April with pre-sale tickets on sale this Thursday, 2 February.

The Daydream dates will be the fifth Australian tour for Modest Mouse. Modest Mouse last toured Australia in 2016 and previously 2011, 2008 and 2006. Their most recent album ‘The Golden Casket’ was released in 2011.

Daydream dates are:

22 April, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
29 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
30 April, Brisbane, Riverstage

Early Bird Pre-Sale Begins Thurs 2/2 – 9AM Local Time

Like / Follow Daydream on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/DaydreamAust/
https://instagram.com/daydream_aust

Daydream 2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Maxi Jazz of Faithless
Maxi Jazz Laid To Rest In South London

Maxi Jazz has been laid to rest. Maxi Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65 and his bandmates have revealed that his funeral has now taken place.

14 hours ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead In Discussions About Their Future

Radiohead have "pondered" the band's next steps". Radiohead haven't toured since 2018 and while they are all busy with their own solo ventures at this time, they have been discussing their future.

15 hours ago
Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Split

Singer Brendon Urie has announced that after one final tour he will quit the band to go solo and look after his family.

5 days ago
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shiflett Sets Some Solo Dates Ahead Of Foo Fighters Reactivity

Chris Shiflett has six UK dates to play in March.

5 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Is Planning A World Tour

Beyonce is planning a world tour in support of 'Renaissance'.

6 days ago
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band photo by Martin Philbey
Tex Perkins Premieres ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ Video

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band has a new song ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ and an explanation for the song.

January 20, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters To Inherit Graceland

Graceland, the Memphis family home of Elvis Presley and since his death his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, will be passed down to Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley (33) and twins Harper and Finley (14).

January 18, 2023