Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream - Noise11.com

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

The inaugural line-up for Daydream is Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm, Cloud Nothings and Majak Door.

Daydream will take place in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in April with pre-sale tickets on sale this Thursday, 2 February.

The Daydream dates will be the fifth Australian tour for Modest Mouse. Modest Mouse last toured Australia in 2016 and previously 2011, 2008 and 2006. Their most recent album ‘The Golden Casket’ was released in 2011.

Daydream dates are:

22 April, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

29 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

30 April, Brisbane, Riverstage

Early Bird Pre-Sale Begins Thurs 2/2 – 9AM Local Time

