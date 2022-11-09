 More Music Victoria Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

More Music Victoria Awards Nominees Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Music Victoria has revealed the nominees in the Public Voting category for the 2022 Music Victoria Awards.

THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022
– PUBLIC-VOTED CATEGORY NOMINEES –

Best Album:
Baker Boy – Gela
Harvey Sutherland – Boy
JAZZPARTY – Nobody Gets Away
Kerryn Fields – Water
thndo – Life In Colour

Best Song:
Baker Boy – Survive
Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
GUTHRIE – Dickhead Song
Julia Jacklin – Lydia Wears A Cross

Best Group:
Camp Cope
Dorsal Fins
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Ramona Sky
Telenova

Best Solo Artist:
Baker Boy
IJALE
Julia Jacklin
Kerryn Fields
Mo’Ju

Best DJ:
Jennifer Loveless
Memphis LK
MzRizk
Reptant
Simon TK

Best Regional Act:
Alice Skye
Baker Boy
Bones and Jones
DEAD
Jess Parker

Best Metro Festival:
Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)
Melbourne Music Week (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Peninsula Summer Music Festival (Boonwurrung)
Reunion Park (Wurundjeri)
RISING (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Best Regional Festival:
CresFest in Creswick (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Meadow in Bambra (Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung)
OK Motels in Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)
Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama (Yorta Yorta)

Best Large Venue (Metro):
Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri)
Palais Theatre (Boonwurrung)
Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Wurundjeri)
The Night Cat (Wurundjeri)

Best Small (Metro):
Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)
Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)
Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)
The Gasometer Hotel – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)
The Jazzlab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue/Presenter
(Established)

Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)
Palais Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)
The Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong (Wadawurrung)
The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing in Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Best Regional Venue / Presenter
(Under 50 Gigs Per Year)

Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute – Minerva (Wadawurrung)
Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Hotel Warrnambool (Peek Whurrong)
Music on the Hill (MOTH) – Mornington Peninsula (Boonwurrung)

Music fans across Victoria are encouraged to head to the official website and get their votes in before 5:00 pm AEDT on Monday 21 November, 2022.

To get your vote in and support Victorian music, please head to:
musicvictoria.com.au/vote

The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award
Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.

2 days ago
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noiseworks Perform First Show Since 2016 For One Electric Day

Noiseworks have performed their first show since 2016 for One Electric Day and as a tribute to their late guitarist, Stuart Fraser.

3 days ago
John Piterman and Amy Manford - Phantom of the Opera 2022 photo by Daniel Boud
Josh Piterman Takes Phantom of the Opera To The Dark Side

There is something very special about the new Australian production of Phantom of the Opera. For starters, it is dark … much darker than previous editions.

4 days ago
Suzi Quatro at One Electric Day Victor Harbour 5 November 2022
Suzi Quatro Performs “Fucking Incredible’ Setlist At First One Electric Day 2022

Suzi Quatro was back on stage in Australia for the first time for 2022 in South Australia with a “fucking incredible” performance.

4 days ago
The Beatles Revolver box
Australia’s Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ No 1, The Beatles ‘Revolver’ No 2

For only the fifth time this year an album has held onto the No.1 spot for a second week, as Taylor Swift's "Midnights" ticks away at the top of the ARIA Album Charts.

5 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Covers Cold Chisel’s ‘Home and Broken Hearted’

Mick Thomas has chosen a lesser-known Cold Chisel song to cover form the new ‘Back In The Day’ EP. ‘Home and Broken Hearted’ was originally from the first Cold Chisel album in 1978.

6 days ago
Dean Lewis at Noise11.com
Dean Lewis Upgrades To Arena Mode

After completing a sell-out tour of Australian and New Zealand theatre shows with the Sad Boi Winter Summer tour for 2022 Dean Lewis is upscaling to arenas for Melbourne and Sydney in 2023 for his ‘The Future Is Bright’ tour.

6 days ago