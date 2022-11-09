More Music Victoria Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

Music Victoria has revealed the nominees in the Public Voting category for the 2022 Music Victoria Awards.
THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022
– PUBLIC-VOTED CATEGORY NOMINEES –
Best Album:
Baker Boy – Gela
Harvey Sutherland – Boy
JAZZPARTY – Nobody Gets Away
Kerryn Fields – Water
thndo – Life In Colour
Best Song:
Baker Boy – Survive
Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
GUTHRIE – Dickhead Song
Julia Jacklin – Lydia Wears A Cross
Best Group:
Camp Cope
Dorsal Fins
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Ramona Sky
Telenova
Best Solo Artist:
Baker Boy
IJALE
Julia Jacklin
Kerryn Fields
Mo’Ju
Best DJ:
Jennifer Loveless
Memphis LK
MzRizk
Reptant
Simon TK
Best Regional Act:
Alice Skye
Baker Boy
Bones and Jones
DEAD
Jess Parker
Best Metro Festival:
Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)
Melbourne Music Week (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Peninsula Summer Music Festival (Boonwurrung)
Reunion Park (Wurundjeri)
RISING (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Best Regional Festival:
CresFest in Creswick (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Meadow in Bambra (Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung)
OK Motels in Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)
Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama (Yorta Yorta)
Best Large Venue (Metro):
Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri)
Palais Theatre (Boonwurrung)
Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Wurundjeri)
The Night Cat (Wurundjeri)
Best Small (Metro):
Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)
Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)
Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)
The Gasometer Hotel – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)
The Jazzlab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)
Best Regional Venue/Presenter
(Established)
Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)
Palais Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)
The Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong (Wadawurrung)
The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing in Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Best Regional Venue / Presenter
(Under 50 Gigs Per Year)
Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute – Minerva (Wadawurrung)
Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Hotel Warrnambool (Peek Whurrong)
Music on the Hill (MOTH) – Mornington Peninsula (Boonwurrung)
Music fans across Victoria are encouraged to head to the official website and get their votes in before 5:00 pm AEDT on Monday 21 November, 2022.
To get your vote in and support Victorian music, please head to:
musicvictoria.com.au/vote