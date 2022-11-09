More Music Victoria Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

Music Victoria has revealed the nominees in the Public Voting category for the 2022 Music Victoria Awards.

THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022

– PUBLIC-VOTED CATEGORY NOMINEES –

Best Album:

Baker Boy – Gela

Harvey Sutherland – Boy

JAZZPARTY – Nobody Gets Away

Kerryn Fields – Water

thndo – Life In Colour

Best Song:

Baker Boy – Survive

Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules

Courtney Barnett – Rae Street

GUTHRIE – Dickhead Song

Julia Jacklin – Lydia Wears A Cross

Best Group:

Camp Cope

Dorsal Fins

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Ramona Sky

Telenova

Best Solo Artist:

Baker Boy

IJALE

Julia Jacklin

Kerryn Fields

Mo’Ju

Best DJ:

Jennifer Loveless

Memphis LK

MzRizk

Reptant

Simon TK

Best Regional Act:

Alice Skye

Baker Boy

Bones and Jones

DEAD

Jess Parker

Best Metro Festival:

Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)

Melbourne Music Week (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Peninsula Summer Music Festival (Boonwurrung)

Reunion Park (Wurundjeri)

RISING (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Best Regional Festival:

CresFest in Creswick (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Meadow in Bambra (Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung)

OK Motels in Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama (Yorta Yorta)

Best Large Venue (Metro):

Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri)

Palais Theatre (Boonwurrung)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Wurundjeri)

The Night Cat (Wurundjeri)

Best Small (Metro):

Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)

Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)

Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)

The Gasometer Hotel – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)

The Jazzlab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue/Presenter

(Established)

Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)

Palais Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)

The Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong (Wadawurrung)

The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing in Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Best Regional Venue / Presenter

(Under 50 Gigs Per Year)

Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute – Minerva (Wadawurrung)

Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Hotel Warrnambool (Peek Whurrong)

Music on the Hill (MOTH) – Mornington Peninsula (Boonwurrung)

Music fans across Victoria are encouraged to head to the official website and get their votes in before 5:00 pm AEDT on Monday 21 November, 2022.

To get your vote in and support Victorian music, please head to:

musicvictoria.com.au/vote

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

