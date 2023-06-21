Morrissey Announces World Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Morrissey has announced the ’40 Years Of Morrissey’ global tour.

Morrissey is set to mark four decades in the music business with an epic jaunt that will take in Mexico City, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

The North American leg includes stops in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and New York.

It all kicks off in Mexico City on September 10, and wraps with a four-night residency at New York City’s United Palace, concluding on October 25.

Morrissey recently announced a UK tour, which kicks off on July 8 in Portsmouth and wraps in London on July 22.

Meanwhile, Morrissey previously revealed he was seeking a “record label or private investor” to put out his new album ‘Without Music The World Dies’.

Morrissey – who was dropped by BMG in 2020 – left Capitol Records, as well as his management company, in December after signing a deal the previous year and accused them of refusing to release his 14th solo LP ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

And he later announced another album he’s hoping to release, which he unveiled on his blog with the full tracklisting.

The bottom of the post read: “Capitol Records Los Angeles recently terminated their contract with Morrissey, therefore if any record label or private investor has interest in releasing this project, please contact Donnie Knutson at [email protected].”

The record is produced by his long-time producer Joe Chiccarelli.

Morrissey accused Capitol of shelving his album to “proudly” promote Sam Smith’s “satanism” on their album ‘Gloria’.

Writing on his website, Morrissey ranted: “Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so.”

The singer went as far as accusing Capitol of signing ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, “in order to sabotage it”.

A statement on his website read: “Morrissey is ‘too diverse’ for Universal Music Group. Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

“At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album.

“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster.

“Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”

