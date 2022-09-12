Motley Crue and Def Leppard Plan Joint Australian Tour for 2023 - Noise11.com

Expect an announcement soon for a Motley Crue/Def Leppard double header for Australia. Def Leppard’s Phil Collen is talking it up.

Collen was on Radio Futuro in Chile last week saying how plans are well underway for Motley Crue and Def Leppard to tour Australia, Japan, Europe and South America in 2023.

Motley Crue’s extended Stadium Tour plans will take them into 2024 with more North American dates. The tour will also keep Joan Jett and Poison gainfully employed over the next two years as well.

Motley Crue – 2022 setlist

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)

Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

• Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)

Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

• Not played at the last show in Vegas

Def Leppard setlist

Take What You Want (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

Let It Go (from High n Dry, 1981)

Animal (from Hysteria, 1983)

Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)

Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1983)

Kick (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1983)

Promises (from Euphoria, 1999)

This Guitar (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

Two Steps Behind

Rocket (from Hysteria, 1983)

Bringin’ On the Heartbreak (from High n Dry, 1981)

Switch 625 (from High n Dry, 1981)

Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1983)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1983)

Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)

Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)

Poison setlist

Look What the Cat Dragged In (from Look What The Cat Dragged In, 1986)

Ride the Wind (from Flesh & Blood, 1990)

Talk Dirty to Me (from Look What The Cat Dragged In, 1986)

Your Mama Don’t Dance (from Open Up and Say … Ahhh, 1988)

Guitar Solo

Fallen Angel (from Open Up and Say … Ahhh, 1988)

Unskinny Bop (from Flesh & Blood, 1990)

Drum Solo

Every Rose Has Its Thorn (from Open Up and Say … Ahhh, 1988)

Nothin’ but a Good Time (from Open Up and Say … Ahhh, 1988)

Joan Jett setlist

Victim of Circumstance (from I Love Rock n Roll, 1981)

Cherry Bomb (from The Runaways, The Runaways, 1976)

Oh Woe Is Me from I Love Rock n Roll, 1981)

Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) (from Bad Reputation, 1981)

You Drive Me Wild (from The Runaways, The Runaways, 1976)

Fake Friends (from Album, 1983)

Everyday People (from Album, 1983)

Crimson & Clover (from I Love Rock n Roll, 1981)

I Hate Myself for Loving You (from Up Your Alley, 1988)

(I’m Gonna) Run Away (from I Love Rock n Roll, 1981)

I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (from I Love Rock n Roll, 1981)

Bad Reputation (from Bad Reputation, 1981)

