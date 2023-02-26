 Neil Young Performs On The Steps Of British Columbia Parliament - Noise11.com
Neil Young at SXSW. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Performs On The Steps Of British Columbia Parliament

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2023

in News

Neil Young made a surprise appearance at a rally in British Columbia on Saturday (25 February, 2023). Young spoke about the environment and performed ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Comes A Time’.

“I’m only here for those trees up there. It’s a precious, scared thing, these old trees. They show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us our past and they show us our future,” Young told the assembly.

Neil’s last public performance was at ‘Harvest Moon: A Gathering 2019’ on 14 September, 2019 but his last show as 18 May, 2019 in Spokane, WA on the ‘Solo Theater Tour’.

