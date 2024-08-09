New ‘Usher: Rendezvous In Paris’ Trailer Released - Noise11.com

A second trailer has been released for the Usher live concert film ‘Usher: Rendezvous In Paris’.

The Usher movie will be screening worldwide in cinemas from 12 to 15 of September.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a concert film incorporating the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “Love In This Club” and more from USHER’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage – creating a global movie moment that U won’t want to miss.

Usher released his first album ‘Usher’ in 1994. His ninth album ‘Coming Home’ was released in February, 2024. He has had four number one albums in the USA. Usher has also had nine number one singles in the USA.

Usher’s Paris setlist was:

Caught Up (from Confessions, 2004)

U Don’t Have to Call (from 8701, 2001)

I Don’t Know (from 8701, 2001)

Lovers and Friends (from Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Crunk Juice, 2004)

Love in This Club (from Here I Stand, 2008)

Good Love (from City Girls, RAW, 2023)

Lil’ Freak (from Raymond v Raymond, 2010)

Don’t Waste My Time (single 2020)

Downtime (from Hard II Love, 2016)

My Boo (from Confessions, 2004)

Good Kisser (from Hard II Love, 2016)

Superstar (from Confessions, 2004)

Boyfriend (single 2023)

Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) (from Raymond v Raymond, 2010)

Throwback (from Confessions, 2004)

I Don’t Mind (single 2014)

U Remind Me (from 8701, 2001)

You Make Me Wanna…(from My Way, 1997)

U Got It Bad (from 8701, 2001)

Nice & Slow (from My Way, 1997)

Climax (from Looking 4 Myself, 2012)

Burn (from Confessions, 2004)

Good Good (from Coming Home, 2024)

Confessions Part I (from Confessions, 2004)

Confessions Part II (from Confessions, 2004)

Get Low (from Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Crunk Juice, 2004)

DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love (from Raymond v Raymond, 2010)

Scream (from Looking 4 Myself, 2012)

OMG (from Raymond v Raymond, 2010)

Yeah! (from Confessions, 2004)

Visit the official Usher: Rendezvous In Paris’ website for screening details worldwide and tickets.

