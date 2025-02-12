 New York Dolls’ David Johansen Is Being Treated for Stage 4 Brain Cancer - Noise11.com
David Johansen, New York Dolls - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Johansen, New York Dolls - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

New York Dolls’ David Johansen Is Being Treated for Stage 4 Brain Cancer

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2025

in News

New York Dolls’ singer David Johansen has revealed he is suffering from Stage 4 brain cancer.

Johansen was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago and has kept the diagnosis private until now. Five years ago the cancer progressed to the brain.

Sweet Relief has announced a fund raiser to help pay David’s medical bills. https://www.sweetrelief.org/davidjohansenfund.html

His daughter Leah Hennessey posted,
There have been complications ever since. He’s never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing.

To make matters worse, the day after Thanksgiving David fell down the stairs and broke his back in two places.

After a week in the hospital and a successful surgery David has been bedridden and incapacitated. Due to the trauma, David’s illness has progressed exponentially and my mother is caring for him around the clock.

To continue his treatment and give him the best chance of recovery, David and Mara will need full time assistance. As hilarious and wise as David continues to be, he is physically debilitated and his care exceeds what we are capable of providing without specialized professional help.

David has worked continuously as a singer and actor for the better part of six decades, to the delight of his fans all over the world. However for the past five years, David has been unable to work as a performer.

Our most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, we are hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence.

Johansen was the frontman for New York Dolls. He is the last surviving member. In the 80s he reinvented himself as crooner Buster Poindexter.

Johansen also dabbled in acting. He is best remembered as the Ghost of Christmas Past in Bill Murray’s 1988 hit ‘Scrooged’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform Horses Album Live

Patti Smith is set to play a pair of London Palladium shows as part of a tour performing her seminal debut album 'Horses' in full.

2 days ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin John Bonham Interview Tape Was Discovered In Australia

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, the first authorised documentary of Led Zeppelin premiered around the world this past weekend but did you know Australia played a massive role in the telling of the story. The previously unheard John Bonham interview was found discovered at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.

2 days ago
John Lennon Imagine Ram pose
Historic John Lennon Recording To Be Released On Record Store Day

On August 30, 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band, backed by Elephant’s Memory, and joined by special guests, headlined two historic One to One Benefit Concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. These performances included an afternoon matinee and an evening performance, to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising more than $1.5 million to support children with special needs, including children from the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, N.Y, a state-supported institution for mentally handicapped children that gained national infamy after the horrible conditions and questionable medical practices the children endured were exposed to the public.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Black Sabbath To Reunite With Original Line-up For One Last Show

Black Sabbath will reform with the original line-up for their last ever show in their hometown Birmingham, UK in July.

7 days ago
Elton John Who Believes In Angels
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Have Made An Album Together

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have collaborated for a new album ‘Who Believes In Angels’. The album was produced by Andrew Watt (Rolling Stones/Ozzy Osbourne) and features the lyrics of Bernie Taupin but the whole thing almost never happened.

7 days ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Van Morrison Announces A Limited UK Run of Dates

Van Morrison has announced “a rare run of UK live performances".

February 6, 2025
Ed Kuepper 2025
The Saints ’73-’78 To Tour UK In November

Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will take the 2024 edition of The Saints into 2025 for the UK in November for (so far) five shows.

February 5, 2025