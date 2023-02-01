New Zealand’s Whitianga Concert With ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, Pat Benatar Cancelled - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s Whitianga Summer Concert featuring ZZ Top, Pat Benatar, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels has been cancelled due to the flooding in the North Island.

The Taupo Summer Concert with the same line-up on 4 February will go ahead, as will the even at Queenstown on 11 February.

The Angels alerted fans to the cancellation posting, “Greenstone Entertainment and The Angels are sad to announce that the extreme weather events in NZ have caused the cancellation of the Whitianga Summer Concert Show on Sun 5th Feb,

Although disappointing, more important than the music is the fact that the band’s thoughts are with all those who are dispossessed and affected at this trying time and into the future.

Festival organisers posted, Due to the current weather event that is still playing out in the upper North Island, the continued disruption around road access in and out of the Coromandel Peninsula, and following information received from authorities, we have made the heart-breaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Whitianga Summer Concert.

This was our only option given our priority must always be to protect the health and safety of both our crew that are tasked with setting up and delivering the show, and of course all our concert goers who predominantly travel to get to the show.

Concert goers who purchased tickets online will be contacted directly by Moshtix. You don’t need to do anything; your ticket(s) will be automatically refunded back to your credit card used to purchase and they’ll let you know when this has been done. Please allow up to 30 days for the funds to return to your account. If your card details have changed, please wait for Moshtix to contact you directly regarding this.

Fans who purchased tickets at local outlets, will be contacted directly by Greenstone Entertainment and will receive a refund within 30 days.

Remaining tickets for the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert – Queenstown can be purchased at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

