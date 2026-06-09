Niall Horan Announces Australian Arena Dates For 2027 Dinner Party Tour - Noise11 Music News

Niall Horan will return to Australia in February 2027 for four arena shows in support of his newly released fourth solo album, Dinner Party, marking his first Australian headline tour since the global success of The Show.

by Paul Cashmere

Niall Horan has confirmed a four-date Australian arena tour for February 2027, bringing his newly released album Dinner Party to audiences in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The Irish singer-songwriter announced the tour just days after the release of the record, with tickets set to go on sale from 18 June and a series of presales beginning earlier in the week.

The announcement continues Horan’s long-running relationship with Australian audiences, a market that has supported both his solo catalogue and his earlier work with One Direction. The 2027 dates arrive at a significant point in his career, following the release of his fourth studio album and after a period that has seen him establish himself as a major arena attraction in his own right.

For Australian fans, the tour represents the first opportunity to hear material from Dinner Party performed live. Horan said the new songs were created with the stage in mind and that the upcoming shows would draw from across his entire solo catalogue.

“I always love coming back to Australia, so I’m absolutely buzzing to finally announce Dinner Party Live On Tour for February 2027,” Horan said.

“The support from Australian fans has always been amazing, and I can’t wait to get back over there and play these new songs for you. We’ve got a bigger and better show planned, four albums worth of tunes to get through, and a few surprises up our sleeves. It’s going to be a really special run.”

Australian singer-songwriter Jude York will join the tour as special guest. York has emerged as one of Australia’s most closely watched new artists, attracting international attention through social media before building a growing audience through his own recordings and live performances.

The tour begins at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 10 February before moving to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

The shows also arrive as Horan continues to expand a solo career that began following One Direction’s hiatus in 2016. Since releasing his debut solo album Flicker in 2017, he has developed a catalogue that blends pop, folk and soft rock influences, drawing inspiration from artists including Fleetwood Mac, Eagles and Bruce Springsteen.

Flicker debuted at No.1 in the United States and Ireland and established Horan as a viable solo artist through singles including This Town and Slow Hands. He followed with Heartbreak Weather in 2020, a release that topped charts in several territories despite arriving during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His third album, The Show, released in 2023, further expanded his international profile. The record reached No.1 in multiple countries and led to his largest solo tour to date. The Show: Live On Tour became a milestone for Horan, surpassing one million ticket sales and demonstrating the scale of his audience beyond the One Direction years.

Before embarking on his solo career, Horan rose to international prominence as a member of One Direction, one of the most commercially successful groups of the 21st century. Formed on the UK television series The X Factor in 2010, the group released five studio albums and sold millions of records worldwide before entering an indefinite hiatus.

The new album, Dinner Party, continues Horan’s evolution as a songwriter and performer. While retaining the melodic pop sensibilities that have defined much of his work, the record reflects a broader musical palette and a confidence that comes from nearly a decade as a solo recording artist.

“Dinner Party is a really special record to me, and these songs were made to be played live,” Horan said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on stage, singing these tracks together and making some unforgettable memories. See you all very soon.”

With the album now released and a global touring cycle underway, the Australian dates form part of what is expected to be an extensive international campaign for the project. For Horan, whose connection with Australian audiences stretches back to his earliest visits with One Direction, the February 2027 run represents another chapter in a touring history that has consistently drawn strong local support.

Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027

10 February 2027, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

12 February 2027, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

16 February 2027, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

19 February 2027, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Ticketing Information

Fan Club Pre-Sale: 15 June, 1pm to 16 June, 12pm local time

TEG Live Pre-Sale: 17 June, 1pm to 18 June, 1pm local time

Ticketek Pre-Sale: 17 June, 1pm to 18 June, 1pm local time

General Public On Sale: 18 June, 2pm local time

https://teglive.com.au/live_tour/nh27/

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