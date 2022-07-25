Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce The Carnage Tour Dates For Australia - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will bring the Carnage tour to Australia in November for 15 dates around the country.
In a statement Nick Cave said, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform. The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the Carnage experience!”
The Carnage tour last visited Montreal, Canada on 3 April 2022. The setlist was:
Spinning Song
Bright Horses
Night Raid
Carnage
White Elephant
Ghosteen
Lavender Fields
Waiting for You
I Need You
Cosmic Dancer (T. Rex cover)
God Is in the House
Hand of God
Shattered Ground
Galleon Ship
Leviathan
Balcony Man
Encore:
Hollywood
Henry Lee
Jubilee Street
Encore 2:
Into My Arms
Ghosteen Speaks
Encore 3:
Girl in Amber
Supersonic presents
NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS
AUSTRALIAN CARNAGE TOUR
Tuesday November 22
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
Wednesday November 23
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
Friday November 25
Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT
Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring
Supported by Courtney Barnett
Saturday November 26
Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT
Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring
Supported by Courtney Barnett
Monday November 28
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Tuesday November 29
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Friday December 2
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Presented by Frontier Touring
Monday December 5
Riverside Theatre, Perth WA
Tuesday December 6
Riverside Theatre, Perth WA
Friday December 9
BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane QLD
Saturday December 10
GCEC, Gold Coast QLD
Monday December 12
TRECC, Tamworth NSW
Wednesday December 14
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Friday December 16
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Presented by Sydney Opera House
Saturday December 17
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Presented by Sydney Opera House
Tickets on sale Friday 29 July at 10am (local time) from nickcave.com
