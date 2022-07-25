 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce The Carnage Tour Dates For Australia - Noise11.com
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce The Carnage Tour Dates For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2022

in News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will bring the Carnage tour to Australia in November for 15 dates around the country.

In a statement Nick Cave said, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform. The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the Carnage experience!”

The Carnage tour last visited Montreal, Canada on 3 April 2022. The setlist was:

Spinning Song
Bright Horses
Night Raid
Carnage
White Elephant
Ghosteen
Lavender Fields
Waiting for You
I Need You
Cosmic Dancer (T. Rex cover)
God Is in the House
Hand of God
Shattered Ground
Galleon Ship
Leviathan
Balcony Man

Encore:
Hollywood
Henry Lee
Jubilee Street

Encore 2:
Into My Arms
Ghosteen Speaks

Encore 3:
Girl in Amber

Supersonic presents

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS
AUSTRALIAN CARNAGE TOUR

Tuesday November 22
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday November 23
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday November 25
Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT
Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring
Supported by Courtney Barnett

Saturday November 26
Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT
Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring
Supported by Courtney Barnett

Monday November 28
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tuesday November 29
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday December 2
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Presented by Frontier Touring

Monday December 5
Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Tuesday December 6
Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Friday December 9
BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday December 10
GCEC, Gold Coast QLD

Monday December 12
TRECC, Tamworth NSW

Wednesday December 14
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday December 16
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Presented by Sydney Opera House

Saturday December 17
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Presented by Sydney Opera House

Tickets on sale Friday 29 July at 10am (local time) from nickcave.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Release Second Album In Six Months

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a new album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ in October, just six months after April’s ‘Unlimited Love’.

1 day ago
Tom Bailey played Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Thompson Twins Update – Tom Bailey Tells Us “Where Are They Now”

As Thompson Twins co-founder Tom Bailey prepares for this upcoming ‘Into The Gap’ Australian tour, he has given Noise11 an update on what the other central members Joe Leeway and Alannah Currie are up to now.

4 days ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
BMG Acquires The Works of Simple Minds

Simple Minds' "key music interests” have been acquired by BMG.

5 days ago
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tony Hadley Has A Complete Story To Tell On His Upcoming Australian Tour

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley will be playing a few covers and sharing stories when he tours Australia in September.

6 days ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

6 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies

Queen have become the first act in the UK to sell seven million copies of an album.

6 days ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn’t Happened

Wolfgang Van Halen says a tribute concert for his late father Eddie Van Halen couldn't "get off the ground" because "some people" are "difficult" to work with.

6 days ago