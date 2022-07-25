Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce The Carnage Tour Dates For Australia - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will bring the Carnage tour to Australia in November for 15 dates around the country.

In a statement Nick Cave said, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform. The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the Carnage experience!”

The Carnage tour last visited Montreal, Canada on 3 April 2022. The setlist was:

Spinning Song

Bright Horses

Night Raid

Carnage

White Elephant

Ghosteen

Lavender Fields

Waiting for You

I Need You

Cosmic Dancer (T. Rex cover)

God Is in the House

Hand of God

Shattered Ground

Galleon Ship

Leviathan

Balcony Man

Encore:

Hollywood

Henry Lee

Jubilee Street

Encore 2:

Into My Arms

Ghosteen Speaks

Encore 3:

Girl in Amber

Supersonic presents

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS

AUSTRALIAN CARNAGE TOUR

Tuesday November 22

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday November 23

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday November 25

Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT

Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring

Supported by Courtney Barnett

Saturday November 26

Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges VIC SOLD OUT

Presented by Always Live and Frontier Touring

Supported by Courtney Barnett

Monday November 28

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tuesday November 29

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday December 2

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Presented by Frontier Touring

Monday December 5

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Tuesday December 6

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Friday December 9

BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday December 10

GCEC, Gold Coast QLD

Monday December 12

TRECC, Tamworth NSW

Wednesday December 14

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday December 16

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Presented by Sydney Opera House

Saturday December 17

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Presented by Sydney Opera House

Tickets on sale Friday 29 July at 10am (local time) from nickcave.com

