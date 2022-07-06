Nick Cave Is Asking For Fan Footage For New Film - Noise11.com

Nick Cave has requested fan phone footage for a new collaborative film.

Cave is seeking short clips – no more than two minutes – showing a range of themes from “mercy and anger” to “revelation and glory”.

A press release states: “An ambitious idea with a small budget, Nick is asking for phone footage to piece together – short clips (no more than 2 minutes, preferably less) that mean something to you – video selfie portraits, miracles of nature and natural disaster, the sacred and profane. It could be footage of the person you love, video you shot at a protest, or something ordinary that you find beautiful.

“Themes could be mercy, anger, splendour, grief, solitude, yearning, revelation, glory.”

The overall piece intends to be “a kind of spiritual portrait of the world at this time.”

The film will accompany Nick’s ‘Seven Psalms’ collection, which is available on limited edition 10″ vinyl and via streaming services now.

The project comprises seven spoken word pieces set to music and a 12-minute instrumental, all recorded in the sessions for Nick and Warren Ellis’ 2021 album ‘Carnage’.

Nick said: “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs – one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

It marked the longtime collaborators in Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Grinderman’s first full-length release as a duo.

The pair are known for their work in film music, having provided scores for both film and stage productions.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

