Nick Cave Sets To Work On Next Album - Noise11.com

Nick Cave is planning to start work on a new album.

Cave has a busy few months ahead as he’s about to start a tour of Australia with his collaborator Warren Ellis which will wrap in Sydney on December 17 – but after that Nick is planning to put aside some time to start work on his next musical project.

He made the revelation during a London Literature Festival question-and-answer session at the Southbank Centre earlier this week, explaining: “The thing is, that’s [a new album] coming, and I know what that involves. It’s about a man sitting down in his space and confronting a complete lack of ideas about things. I don’t collect ideas, I don’t write things down or get a cool title or whatever. I don’t do that stuff. I just make a date and sit down and start to write a record.”

Nick added of the writing process: “The initial sitting down comes from a complete absence of ideas, and every line I write seems to affirm the fact that I am not very good at what I do! It’s a very slow process of just collecting a line together and putting it next to another one … it’s micro-managing these words to get something going, and it just grows. That initial thing, it’s not very nice. I wish it wasn’t so.”

The star added: “I’ve read Neil Young wrote the whole of ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ in bed one day when he had the flu. Is that true? And I’m like, ‘Fuck you, man!’ – I never liked that record anyway.”

The last album the musician released with his band The Bad Seeds was 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ while last year he dropped an LP called ‘Carnage’ with Ellis. The duo also created the soundtrack for 2022 Netflix movie ‘Blonde’.

