Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

According to TMZ, Minaj has took the legal action after Nosey (real name Marley Green) said in her vido blog that Nicki was “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “Fuck-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

TMZ also posted audio of Nosey’s comment:

Minaj is seeking $75000 in damages and wants ownership of the Nosey Heaux trademark. However Minaj may have a fight on her hands. Nosey tweeted, “Nicki Minaj lied.”

She claims Minaj is “unhinged” and “sent her barbz to threaten to kill me”.

Nicki Minaj is unhinged and harassing me on Instagram. She doxxed me and sent her barbz to threaten to kill me. She’s been commenting under my IG posts since like 24 hours ago. No one around her is smart enough to just take her phone. #Survivingthepettys RT pic.twitter.com/72CC5J0tCw — Nosey Heaux Live #SurvivingThePettys (@noseyheauxlive) September 14, 2022

Nosey Heaux has also taken to YouTube to tell more:

