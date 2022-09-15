 Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls

Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2022

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

According to TMZ, Minaj has took the legal action after Nosey (real name Marley Green) said in her vido blog that Nicki was “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “Fuck-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

TMZ also posted audio of Nosey’s comment:

Minaj is seeking $75000 in damages and wants ownership of the Nosey Heaux trademark. However Minaj may have a fight on her hands. Nosey tweeted, “Nicki Minaj lied.”

She claims Minaj is “unhinged” and “sent her barbz to threaten to kill me”.

Nosey Heaux has also taken to YouTube to tell more:

