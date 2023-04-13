Nicky Minaj To Voice Animated Character - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj is set to voice the lead role in upcoming animated series Lady Danger.

Minaj will also executive produce the show alongside Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson for his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Lady Danger is based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name by Alex de Campi, according to Deadline.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent shared the news by uploading a screenshot of Deadline’s article and wrote, “What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is…I don’t miss.”

In the comments, Nicki replied, “Big BIG Queens shit…They want action? Tell my n***** cause a scene (clapperboard emoji) fully active.”

Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, Lady Danger is set in the year 2075 and follows a government field agent who is betrayed by her team after discovering a dangerous secret.

The agent is resurrected as Lady Danger, an agent of the Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention (B.O.O.T.I), who must keep her true identity hidden while stopping villains from destroying the world.

The series, which will be animated by Starburns Industries, will debut on Amazon Freevee.

Nicki has previously voiced characters in Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2 and appeared on-screen in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

