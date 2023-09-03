Nile Rodgers Adds More Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform more shows around Australia with dates now for Brisbane, Sydney and Perth added to the already revealed Melbourne and Adelaide festival shows.

NILE RODGERS & CHIC AUSTRALIA 2023

Friday October 20, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday October 21, Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Wednesday October 25, Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday October 27 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday October 28 Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER AT 11AM (LOCAL TIME)

Live Nation pre-sale: Wed 6 Sept 10am (local time) – Thurs 7 Sept, 10am (local time)

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au & secretsounds.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

