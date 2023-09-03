Nile Rodgers Adds More Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform more shows around Australia with dates now for Brisbane, Sydney and Perth added to the already revealed Melbourne and Adelaide festival shows.
NILE RODGERS & CHIC AUSTRALIA 2023
Friday October 20, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday October 21, Melbourne International Jazz Festival
Wednesday October 25, Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday October 27 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
Saturday October 28 Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide
