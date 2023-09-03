 Nile Rodgers Adds More Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman



Nile Rodgers Adds More Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2023

in News

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform more shows around Australia with dates now for Brisbane, Sydney and Perth added to the already revealed Melbourne and Adelaide festival shows.

NILE RODGERS & CHIC AUSTRALIA 2023
Friday October 20, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday October 21, Melbourne International Jazz Festival
Wednesday October 25, Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday October 27 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
Saturday October 28 Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER AT 11AM (LOCAL TIME)
Live Nation pre-sale: Wed 6 Sept 10am (local time) – Thurs 7 Sept, 10am (local time)
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au & secretsounds.com

