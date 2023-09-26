 Nile Rodgers & Chic To Play Intimate Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers & Chic To Play Intimate Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2023

in News

Nile Rodgers & Chic will play a live and intimate show at The Forum in Melbourne on October 29.

Here is the Nile Rodgers & Chic setlist from last week in the USA when he was opening for Duran Duran. Every single one of these songs was produced for Rodgers.

Le Freak (Chic hit 1978)
Everybody Dance (Chic hit 1978)
Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) (Chic hit 1977)
I Want Your Love (Chic hit 1978)
I’m Coming Out / Upside Down (Diana Ross hits 1980/1980)
He’s the Greatest Dancer / We Are Family (Sister Sledge hits 1979/1979)
Like a Virgin / Material Girl (Madonna hits 1984/1984)
Modern Love (David Bowie hit 1983)
Get Lucky (Daft Punk hit 2013)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie hit 1983)
Good Times (Chic hit 1979 / Rapper’s Delight (Sugarhill Gang, hit 1979)

NILE RODGERS & CHIC AUSTRALIA 2023

Friday October 20 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday October 21 Melbourne International Jazz Festival
Monday October 23 and Wednesday October 25 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday October 27 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
Saturday October 28 Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide
Sunday October 29 The Forum, Melbourne – New Show

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Rolling Stones To Manipulate US Chart With MLB Customised ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Albums

The Rolling Stones have come up with a genius marketing plan to inflate the US chart position of the upcoming ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album by creating customised Major League Baseball editions of the new album.

12 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 2024 Dates Including More With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has expanded her current U.S. tour into 2024 including more dates with Billy Joel.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones Reveal Next Single Is Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Track ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones will release another single later this week. It is the Lady Gaga duet featuring Stevie Wonder on keyboards, ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Joins The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid

Bob Dylan was a surprise special guest at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday (24 September) with three of The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone, as his band.

3 days ago
Watch Behind The Scenes of the New Rolling Stones Video ‘Angry’

The Rolling Stones have released a behind the scenes look at the making of their new video ‘Angry’.

3 days ago
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Micky Dolenz “Monkees” Around With The Music R.E.M.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will release a four track EP of R.E.M. covers in November.

3 days ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir George Morrison Covers The Classics For 45th Album ‘Accentuate The Positive’

Sir George Ivan Morrison (Van to his mates) will continue his tribute to the classic with a second volume of covers for 2023, ‘Accentuate The Positive’.

5 days ago