Nile Rodgers & Chic To Play Intimate Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Nile Rodgers & Chic will play a live and intimate show at The Forum in Melbourne on October 29.

Here is the Nile Rodgers & Chic setlist from last week in the USA when he was opening for Duran Duran. Every single one of these songs was produced for Rodgers.

Le Freak (Chic hit 1978)

Everybody Dance (Chic hit 1978)

Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) (Chic hit 1977)

I Want Your Love (Chic hit 1978)

I’m Coming Out / Upside Down (Diana Ross hits 1980/1980)

He’s the Greatest Dancer / We Are Family (Sister Sledge hits 1979/1979)

Like a Virgin / Material Girl (Madonna hits 1984/1984)

Modern Love (David Bowie hit 1983)

Get Lucky (Daft Punk hit 2013)

Let’s Dance (David Bowie hit 1983)

Good Times (Chic hit 1979 / Rapper’s Delight (Sugarhill Gang, hit 1979)

NILE RODGERS & CHIC AUSTRALIA 2023

Friday October 20 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday October 21 Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Monday October 23 and Wednesday October 25 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday October 27 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday October 28 Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide

Sunday October 29 The Forum, Melbourne – New Show

