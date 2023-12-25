 Nirvana 'Nevermind' Lawsuit Flares Up Again - Noise11.com
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition

Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Lawsuit Flares Up Again

by Music-News.com on December 26, 2023

in News

A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing Nirvana of publishing child pornography by using a photo of a naked baby on the cover of their hit 1991 album Nevermind.

Spencer Elden – who featured on the band’s album cover as a 4-month-old baby – sought personal injury damages last year for “unlawful conduct” which the 32-year-old claimed had caused him “permanent harm.”

The district court dismissed the action last December, due to the 10-year statute of limitations.

However, on Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit overturned the district court’s decision, ruling that each new republication of the image resets the previous statute of limitations on Elden’s claim.

“Victims of child pornography may suffer a new injury upon the republication of the pornographic material,” Judge Sandra Segal Ikuta wrote for a three-judge panel. “This conclusion is consistent with the Supreme Court’s view that every viewing of child pornography is a repetition of the victim’s abuse.”

The case is set to be returned to a lower court, where Elden will have to prove the image constitutes child pornography.

“We will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail,” Nirvana attorney Bert Deixler said in a statement.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bobbie Jean Carter profile photo from Facebook
Bobbie Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead At Age 41

Bobbie Carter, the sister of BackStreet Boys’ Nick Carter and late pop star Aaron Carter, has died at age 41. The cause of death has not been revealed.

1 day ago
Dixie Chicks 1991 publicity photo
Dixie Chicks Co-founder Laura Lynch Killed In Car Crash

Laura Lynch, a co-founder and bass player for the original Dixie Chicks, has died after a car crash in Texas.

1 day ago
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion’s Sister Says Celine No Longer Had Control Over Her Muscles

Celine Dion "no longer has control over her muscles", according to her sister Claudette Dion.

December 20, 2023
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Porno For Pyros Premiere Christmas Song ‘Pete’s Dad’

Porno For Pyros have released a song for Christmas called ‘Pete’s Dad’. The song is about Peter Distefano’s father who has been battling cancer.

December 19, 2023
Sebastian Bach Announces 35th Anniversary Tour of Skid Row Debut Album

Sebastian Bach will perform the entire Skid Row ‘Skid Row’ album on his 2024 tour to mark the 35th anniversary of the album release.

December 19, 2023
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets Expands 2024 Professional Misconduct Tour

In 2023, The Screaming Jets had both a great year and their saddest year of all. The passing of founder, chief songwriter and bass player Paul Woseen was a great loss for the Australian music industry. That was contrasted with ‘Professional Misconduct’, the first album of new and original material in eight years, debuted at no. 3.

December 18, 2023
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Scraps Reality Show

A reality show centered around Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his family has been scrapped following multiple sexual assault allegations levelled at the hip hop mogul.

December 15, 2023