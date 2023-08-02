 Noah Yorke, son of Thom Yorke, Shares ‘Cerebral Key’ - Noise11.com
Noah Yorke, son of Thom Yorke, Shares ‘Cerebral Key’

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2023

in News

Like father, like son, Thom Yorke’s son Noah has shared the track ‘Cerebral Key’ and the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.

On his socials Noah said, “here to finally announce that a new song from me, entitled Cerebral Key, will be released everywhere on the 1st of August (two weeks from today) on @slytonerecords

“it is a single from an E.P. of the same name, and my first step into a new time for me musically. i worked in a studio with @msmithryprecordings , my first time in a studio for my own work :) it was a great experience, and i am proud of the results. it has been a reflective and formative process to write and record this project for you, and i hope you enjoy it.”

Noah has shared three other songs:

In 2002 Noah released ‘Red Skies’ with Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers.

Dad is busy with The Smile, which also features Radiohead member and guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

The last Radiohead album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ was released in 2016.

Radio last performed on 1 August 2018 in Philadelphia.

