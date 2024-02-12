Noiseworks Deliver Dynamic Red Hot Summer Performance - Noise11.com

Just four weeks ago, Jon Stevens was a late addition to Series One of Red Hot Summer with his solo show highlighting his time fronting both Noiseworks and INXS. For Series Two of Red Hot Summer, Jon was in full-tilt Noiseworks mode and the power was cranked up a few notches.

When solo Jon gives us the Noiseworks sampler. It’s all hits, a short reminder of one of the greatest and shortlived bands we saw in the late 80s/early 90s. Its funny to think that in their day Noiseworks was just three albums deep but look at a setlist and it feels like 30 years.

No wonder, they were three Top 10 albums. ‘Noiseworks’ reached no 6. ‘Touch’ no 5 and ‘Love Verses Money’ no 1.

Noiseworks featuring three founding members Jon Stevens on vocals, Steve Balbi on bass and Kevin Nicol on drums. Tim Henwood was on guitar honoring the late Stuart Fraser. Tony Featherstone on keyboards. (Founding member Justin Stanley now lives in the USA).

Noiseworks Red Hot Summer performance expands on Jon’s solo shows taking us deeper into those three albums but also updating us to Noiseworks 2022 with the newer track ‘Heart & Soul’ from the album ‘Evolution’ released 30 years after its predecessor.

Those three early Noiseworks album came out at a time when Australian radio was innovative and you heard deeper cuts on air. Back then record companies released singles because radio was already playing the songs. A song like ‘Burning Feeling’ came five singles into the first album. Radio was already onto ‘Voice of Reason’ and ‘Miles & Miles’ before the label could print them up as singles. One hour of Noiseworks radio songs from the early 90s is an hour of songs those early fans all know and that is what this setlist was.

Jon will be back with the solo band for Red Hot Summer Series Three in a few weeks with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick. But please, please, please Jon, Steve and Kevin, the fans deserve another round of Noiseworks ASAP.

Noiseworks at Red Hot Summer Mornington 10 February 2023

Touch (from Touch, 1988)

Burning Feeling (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Love Somebody (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Heart & Soul (from Evolution, 2022)

Voice of Reason (from Touch, 1988)

Miles and Miles (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

In My Youth (from Touch, 1988)

No Lies (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Hot Chilli Woman (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

