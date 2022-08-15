 Noiseworks Release First New Song In 30 Years ‘Heart & Soul’ - Noise11.com
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noiseworks Release First New Song In 30 Years ‘Heart & Soul’

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

in News

Noiseworks have a new song ‘Heart & Soul’ and it’s the first new music for the band since 1991’s ‘Love Verses Money’.

‘Love Vs Money’, the third and last album for Noiseworks, was released on 8 July 1991. After three Top 10 albums and finally achieving number one with ‘Love Vs Money’, Noiseworks split.

Jon Stevens attempted a reunion in 1999 but then joined INXS instead. Noiseworks reformed again in 2007 and the origins of the upcoming album started then. The original members reactivated in 2011 for the Red Hot Summer tour. They also performed at Stone Fest in Sydney in 2013. In 2016, Noiseworks reformed again for Red Hot Summer and ‘Heart & Soul’ was in the setlist that year, carbon dating this new song to at least seven years old.

Noiseworks will perform for the upcoming One Electric Day shows with Suzi Quatro. Guitarist Stuart Fraser passed away in 2019. Irwin Thomas (Southern Sons) will take his place for the upcoming shows in his honor.

One Electric Day 2022 is:
Suzi Quatro
Noiseworks
The Angels
Baby Animals
The Screaming Jets
Chocolate Starfish

Shows with remaining tickets are:
One Electric Day- Broadwater Parklands Nov 27.

All other OED shows are sold to capacity.

