Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel On Stage In New York - Noise11.com

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel at his Madison Square Garden show in New York this week to perform one of her songs and one of his.

Olivia joined Billy to perform her hit ‘déjà vu’. ‘déjà vu’ was Olivia’s second hit. The 2021 song reached number three in Australia and the USA.

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden 10 June 2022 setlist:

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)

My Life (from 52 Street, 1978)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

Zanzibar (from 52 Street, 1978)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

She’s Always a Woman (from The Stranger, 1977)

déjà vu (with Olivia Rodrigo)

Uptown Girl (with Olivia Rodrigo) (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

I Go to Extremes (from Storm Front, 1989)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma (sung by Michael Delguidice)

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52 Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Billy Joel will perform one show only in Australia in December.

BILLY JOEL

MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND

DECEMBER 2022

