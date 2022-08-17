 Olivia Rodrigo Starts Work On Second Album - Noise11.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sour

Olivia Rodrigo Starts Work On Second Album

by Music-News.com on August 17, 2022

in News

Olivia Rodrigo is officially back in the studio.

Olivia’s producer Dan Nigro has shared a studio snap of the pair on his Instagram Story, confirming a previous report that they are hard at work on her second album.

After the whirlwind success of her record-breaking debut LP ‘Sour’, Rodrigo has reunited with the studio wizard behind all but one of the 11 tracks on the chart-topping 2021 record.

A source had recently told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Olivia’s debut was one of the biggest in years. She really did something special when she was in the studio with Dan. She wants the follow-up to evolve her sound so it isn’t exactly the same.

“But she feels like she and Dan are a dream team when they get in the studio, so she is hoping they can make more magic together.

“Olivia had a few weeks off after the tour finished but she is champing at the bit to make headway on the second album.

“The last 18 months have been a complete whirlwind and while there is no rush to get new music out, she doesn’t want to leave it too long.”

Olivia Rodrigo getting ahead on her follow-up record comes just a month after she wrapped her ‘Sour Tour’ in London on July 7.

Meanwhile, she recently insisted she won’t be getting her head turned by her success.

She said: “I definitely think it is a big confidence boost to see so many people resonate with what I have to say. I’m so grateful for that.

“I’m just always a little bit hard on myself. I’m always pushing myself to be better.

“And I think I’ll never change no matter the amount of success any of my songs get.”

Olivia admitted the last year has been “crazy” and though everything around her has changed, she’s still the same person and her friends will always keep her grounded.

She said: “It’s so crazy, but I have amazing friends who are so honest with me and keep me grounded.

“My life has changed drastically, but at the end of the day, I’m really kind of like the same person doing the same things in my everyday life.”

music-news.com

